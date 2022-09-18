Have you noticed more red leaves this autumn compared to the past few years? I have lived here since 2008, and I have never seen so much red in our aspen and birch leaves.

I’m a boreal forest ecologist in the Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and I study tree physiology. In the fall, I keep an eye on when the leaves change colors as well as the colors that show up.

