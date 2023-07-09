On June 19, 40 members of the Pioneers of Alaska from Anchorage, Seward, Homer, Cordova, Juneau and Fairbanks converged for the 7th Annual Pioneers of Alaska Solstice Stampede at the Clayton Dairy-Aire Meadow in McCarthy, Alaska.
The Pioneers were joined by members of the Recreational Aviation Foundation, International Fellowship of Flying Rotarians, several family members, friends, and local McCarthy residents for this memorable summer event.
The festivities began on Tuesday, June 20, with the annual pancake-flipping contest. Participants had to cook their pancakes over the campfire and demonstrate their skills at flipping them. The winner and audience favorite that morning was Michelle Raven of McCarthy for the best-looking pancake that she flipped with great skill. There was a special award, the dirty-golden-chicken trophy, that was fished from a dumpster, for anyone who dropped their pancake while flipping it. Fortunately, no one earned that prize this year.
Later that morning, Pioneers partnered with the National Park Service to perform brush clearing in the historic Kennicott Cemetery that is part of the Wrangell St. Elias National Park. While that was going on, another group of Pioneers did annual maintenance in the McCarthy Cemetery and performed a memorial service for the Pioneer members who are buried there, using the old Pioneers of Alaska burial rituals from 1920. There were also several tourists who attended the ceremony, who all remarked on how poignant it was and how much they appreciated the opportunity to be a part of it.
Seward Pioneer Ozzie Osborn then installed a bronze plaque for the McCarthy Museum onto the cement monument for “McCarthy Rose” who was a famous prostitute victim that was murdered in 1918. Many books mention Rose, whose original bronze marker was taken from the cemetery years ago as a trophy. Now her grave is properly marked once again.
Later that afternoon, the Pioneers gathered in downtown McCarthy and erected a colorful signpost that consists of 15 signs pointing to the various locations of Pioneer Igloos across the state, showing the mileage distances from McCarthy. Right away, tourists were snapping images of themselves with the new sign and posting them on social media. It has proved to be a popular addition to the attractions available in McCarthy, Alaska, as well as garnering public attention for the Pioneers of Alaska.
That night after dinner was the lady’s skillet throwing contest in which just about every skillet in the camp was broken trying to determine which lady had the best throwing arm. Out of about 16 contestants, the winners were Virginia Calloway of Juneau — 1st place, Trina Huber of Virginia — 2nd place, and Brittany Rowland of McCarthy who won third. Following the women’s event, the men, led by Virgil Campbell of Seward, did an anvil shoot in a big empty field that was nearby. It was quite a loud crowd-pleasing spectacle that resulted in plans for another one for next year.
On Wednesday, June 21, several of the residents of McCarthy hosted a pancake & sausage breakfast for the Pioneers in the basement of the local church. This breakfast was much appreciated and while there the hat was passed so the generous Pioneers could give a donation for the McCarthy Museum. After breakfast, the Stampeders had free time to go on tours, shop, or take naps.
That night on the Summer Solstice, was a big salmon & halibut dinner with about 80 people in attendance, consisting of the stampeders and residents of McCarthy. After dinner was devoured, history was made when George Lounsbury, the Grand President of the Pioneers of Alaska, granted a charter for a new Igloo at McCarthy to be called the “McCarthy Igloo.” This is the first time since 1987 that a new Igloo has been chartered.
There are 37 charter members of this new Igloo, and it is the first Igloo to be comprised of both men and women. All the other Igloos within the Pioneers of Alaska are either Men’s or Women’s.
In the early 1920’s, McCarthy did have a Pioneers of Alaska Igloo, but it went defunct when the boom cycle from the economic influence of the Kennicott Copper Mine dissipated. Now, almost 100 years later, they once again have an active Igloo, with the members excited to begin holding meetings and working on projects for preserving the history of their location.
The Charter ceremony was performed outside in the Dairy-Aire Meadow. The charter members were brought before the Charter Committee and officers of the new Igloo were chosen. The officers were then sworn in under the Midnight Sun, followed by the official Pioneers of Alaska Toast, which was written by P. H. Watt, the first President of the Pioneers of Alaska, when they formed in Nome.
There were a few noteworthy awards presented, Virgil Campbell of Seward got an award for being an “Iron Chef” that was made from a plate with a crossed fork and knife decoration. The Grand Igloo Charter Committee was comprised of Al Clayton from Anchorage, Virgil Campbell from Seward, Jim Casement from Cordova, and Virginia Calloway from Juneau. Each received a 49th State Brewing Co. “McCarthy Nitro” can of beer. Al Clayton and Joan Skilbred were also crowned “King & Queen of the Meadow” for their joint efforts in putting this Annual Solstice event on. That honor came with beautiful driftwood staffs festooned with a bottle of champagne for the King and a handblown Japanese fishing float for the Queen that were made by members of the Cordova Igloos. Both individuals received crowns to wear while they posed for lots of cheesy photographs.
The Solstice Stampedes bring Pioneers from all over Alaska together, uniting them in bonds of fraternity with each other, as well as the residents of the community.
The mission of the Pioneers of Alaska has remained the same since its founding at Nome in 1907. That mission is “To unite the Pioneers, to keep the names of all Pioneers on it’s rolls, to preserve the incidents, literature, and Alaskan History, and to promote the best interests of Alaska.” Pioneer Igloos from all over Alaska have worked over the past 116 years to live up to that mission statement.
Some noteworthy projects have been the establishment of the Pioneer Home System in Alaska, Pioneer Park and the Pioneer Museum in Fairbanks, Alaska, the ownership of several historic buildings and properties around Alaska, financial support to many historical projects done by both Pioneers and other groups, granting of scholarships, senior support services, historical monuments, signs, operating of smaller museums and attractions, cemetery preservation, and much more.
All applicants to the order must have at least 20 years’ residency in Alaska to be considered for membership. To learn more about the Pioneers of Alaska, visit the Grand Igloo Website at pioneersofalaska.org.