On June 19, 40 members of the Pioneers of Alaska from Anchorage, Seward, Homer, Cordova, Juneau and Fairbanks converged for the 7th Annual Pioneers of Alaska Solstice Stampede at the Clayton Dairy-Aire Meadow in McCarthy, Alaska.

The Pioneers were joined by members of the Recreational Aviation Foundation, International Fellowship of Flying Rotarians, several family members, friends, and local McCarthy residents for this memorable summer event.