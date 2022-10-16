One day when Christoper Akukqasuq Topkok was 4 years old, he came home singing an Athabascan song he’d learned at the Fairbanks Native Association Head Start program he was attending.
“We thought was great,” said his father, Sean Asikluk Topkok. “But my wife and I felt our children need to grow up learning about their own cultural heritage.”
Recalling that day in 1999, Asikluk’s wife, Amy Ahnaughuk Topkok, said the couple realized their sons needed “to grow up hearing Iñupiaq songs more than just a couple times a year.”
Asikluk, now a professor with the Cross-Cultural and Indigenous Studies Center at UAF, where he serves as chair, said that moment spurred the couple to action. “We made time to start the dance group.”
That group, the Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers, has since grown to include dozens of members, and has performed all over Alaska, across the United States, and as far away as Australia, Malaysia, Ecuador, Norway and more. Yet despite their globetrotting and remarkable success, Asikluk said that for him, “it really feels like a family.”
At a recent Saturday afternoon practice at Effie Kokrine Charter School, the Topkoks, two of their now-grown sons, and several other group members discussed Pavva’s history and objectives.
“We’re trying to help preserve and revitalize the idea that we still have our own cultural identity,” Ahnaughuk said. She understands the need for this on a personal level. She grew up in Kotzebue at a time when Alaska Natives, reeling from decades of suppression by schools and other government institutions, “were moving away from the culture,” she said. “We were losing it so much. I didn’t learn my language. I didn’t Native dance when I was young. It wasn’t until college, attending UAF, that I realized, oh, maybe I should take a language class.”
Ahnaughuk, a faculty member and Ph.D. student in Indigenous studies at UAF, said there are many Iñupiat people in Fairbanks, and she and her husband are offering them and their families a way of maintaining and expressing their cultural identity. “We wanted to be able to have students and community members feel that, even though their families may have come from far away, we can have something, they can be joining something that they know that’s still part of their culture.”
Fairbanks lies in traditional Athabascan lands, far from the primarily coastal regions historically belonging to the Iñupiat. So when members settled on the group’s name in 2002, they chose a word reflecting this. In his dialect, Asikluk said, “Pavva means ‘away from the sea,’ or ‘towards the mountain.’”
Pavva performs traditional dances, as well as ones they have created themselves. Accompanied by singing and the loud beat of drums, the dancers enact legends and history handed down from previous generations. Asikluk said the Iñupiaq word for these performances is sayuun. “That means they are motion dances, and they’re telling a story,” he explained, though he added that for some dances, “the meanings may have been lost because of colonization.
Like many aspects of Native culture, dancing was prohibited for decades by missionaries and government officials assigned to villages. “We weren’t allowed to dance in many of our communities,” Asikluk said. “We secretly did dance, but the meanings behind them may have been lost because we weren’t allowed to speak our Native language.”
Restoring this nearly-lost tradition has been the mission of Pavva for 23 years, a mission they’ve brought to schools, Native gatherings, public events, national and international conferences, and more, including performances for Elders at the Denali Center. When they couldn’t come inside because of Covid-19, they practiced on the lawn so residents could still enjoy a performance.
Pavva celebrates Iñupiaq and Yup’ik culture, but is open to everyone. Before coming to Fairbanks, Asikluk had learned dance from a Yup’ik group in Anchorage. He said he was welcomed there by Elders who practiced an inclusiveness he has continued with Pavva. “We invite anyone who’s interested in Iñupiaq culture to watch us, join us, and perform with us.”
For UAF student Matia Anagaktuaq Wartes, this was an opportunity for her to make peace with her family’s history. Her great-grandfather was a missionary in Alaska, and while her grandfather (his son) is recognized as a revered Elder who was accepted into the Iñupiaq culture, she wants to do her part to undo the mistakes of the past. “My family was involved in the taking away of culture,” she stated. “I don’t agree with that, and I want to make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that the culture is maintained, and traditions are kept.”
For Akukqasuq, now a father himself, carrying on what his parents began is central to his life. “It’s part of my culture,” he said. “It’s part of my son’s culture, it’s part of my family’s culture.”
His youngest brother Joseph Aqituaq Topkok had everyone laughing when he said, “Specifically, how I joined this dance group is, I was born.” There was truth behind his joke, however. “I was born into this culture,” Aqituaq said. “I love this culture and I love this family. This is a family thing that we do.” He also said that being involved with Pavva has helped him overcome his shyness.
He’s one of many who have opened up and embraced who they are in part through their involvement with the Pavva. “Ever since starting this dance group, we’ve had adults and children who knew nothing about their cultural heritage became involved.” Asikluk said, adding that members who were quite shy when they first joined are now “introducing themselves in Iñupiaq, and doing it proudly, and getting their children involved and having their children really recognize their cultural heritage, and live their cultural heritage in a way that helps out with their self-esteem.”
For West Valley student Myrica Dinook Gale, who can’t remember not being involved with Pavva, the best part is the dancing itself. “I always thought it was really fun,” she said.
Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers meet for practice twice a month on Saturdays at Effie Kokrine Charter School. Practices are open to the public for both enjoyment and participation. All who are interested in the group can find them online at sites.google.com/site/pavvadancers/home and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pavvadancers. Their next scheduled performance will be at the Effie Kokrine bazaar on Nov. 12.