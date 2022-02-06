"Why should Alaskans care about Asian bats?” A deadly global pandemic wasn’t on my mind when I was asked that very question in 2006. I had just returned from an expedition to Cambodia with longtime collaborator Eric Sargis of Yale University and Jonathan Fiely, then an undergraduate at UAF working in the museum’s mammal collection.
Funded by a grant from the National Geographic Society, and with local support from the Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) Cambodia program, we collected small-mammal specimens from along the country’s eastern border with Vietnam, following vestiges of the infamous Ho Chi Minh Trail to get to and from our traplines while veering around impact craters left over from aerial bombing campaigns during the American War (as it’s called there).
The target of our efforts was a secretive and — as we were soon to find out — decidedly elusive species known as the Northern smooth-tailed treeshrew, from which we needed fresh tissue samples for our genomic studies of treeshrew evolution, biogeography and diversification. The trapping methods we employed were the same ones used all over the world to survey small-mammal communities. Since precious few representatives of Cambodia’s diverse mammal fauna are available for study in museums, we saved and prepared voucher specimens (so called because they “vouch” for the occurrence of a given species at a given place and time) of all species we captured for curation in UAMN’s and the Yale Peabody Museum’s research collections.
Though we ourselves were unsuccessful in capturing any treeshrews, an intrepid young boy from a local village armed with a homemade slingshot and another resident’s reluctantly consenting cat each had better luck. We did manage to collect specimens of several additional species, including at least one rodent new to science.
Happy with the results of our month-long effort, we returned to Phnom Penh to prepare the specimens for export back to the U.S. On our last day, almost as an afterthought, we were led to an alley behind the WCS office building where an astonishing sight awaited us. There, in precariously stacked buckets, jars, barrels, and jerry cans full of alcohol, was a collection of untold numbers of rodents, bats, shrews, carnivores, and even river dolphins, all salvaged or collected from around the country by other researchers for various studies and left behind with no long-term plan for their preservation or future use. Did we want them, they wondered? The simple, very emphatic answer — absolutely! — was the first and by far easiest step in what would prove to be a very tortuous process.
A hasty inventory was conducted, and we purchased all the high-grade alcohol in the surrounding neighborhood to top off containers that had begun to evaporate in the tropical heat. We estimated over 1,200 specimens total — a staggering number given that we’d just spent over $10,000 and countless hours of planning, preparation, and field work to collect an order of magnitude fewer specimens from a single forest.
Most of the orphaned specimens were bats, ranging in size from tiny species that roost inside bamboo stems to giant flying foxes. Some almost certainly represented undescribed (“new”) species. But the seemingly simple process of getting them from Phnom Penh to Fairbanks — where they could be properly inventoried, identified, and curated — would require multiple lengthy permit applications to both the U.S. and Cambodian governments, a return trip, personnel time, and curatorial supplies — all of which cost money.
Nervous (I was still relatively new), I approached then-director Aldona Jonaitis, wondering if she might know of a museum benefactor willing to fund such an operation. While sympathetic and supportive as always, she explained that she would have to justify such a request from the standpoint of Alaska’s interests. The museum, she reminded me, was a state institution.
The U.S. National Science Foundation took a broader view. Trina Roberts, then a postdoctoral researcher working with Eric and me on treeshrew genetics, led a successful NSF proposal to rescue the Cambodian specimens and conduct additional field work while we were there. Trina had studied SE Asian bats for her doctoral research and was eager to finally see them in the wild.
Barely one year after our first expedition, we returned home from Phnom Penh again, this time with the largest research collection of Cambodian mammal specimens in the world, from the smallest living mammal (the Etruscan shrew) to an Asian elephant that had fallen into an impact crater and died in the intervening year. In total, 1,155 specimens were added to the Museum’s mammal collection, currently the eighth-largest in the Western Hemisphere. But while many have since featured in published studies, many more have yet to be definitively identified by experts.
So why belabor all of this 15 years after the fact? For starters, Covid-19 has since provided a grim answer to the question that began this article. Like all animals, Asian bats hold intrinsic value and interest (to scientists, at least) and perform critical ecosystem services, but like countless other species, they also harbor viruses and other pathogens that occasionally cross species boundaries.
All mammals — you and I included — are habitats, home to complex and dynamic microscopic ecosystems we have barely begun to understand and whose occupants can, and regularly do, sicken or kill us. Figuring out how and why this happens (and, ideally, how to manage or prevent it) requires both reductionist and holistic approaches spanning every conceivable discipline of the life sciences and in which museums play an increasingly important and rapidly evolving role.
Were any of the bats or other mammals we brought back from Cambodia infected with a Covid-19-like virus or other pathogen? We don’t know yet. But had they been allowed to slowly decompose in a back alley, we would never be able to find out.
In the early days of scientific collecting, a typical mammal voucher consisted of a cleaned skull and a stuffed (though not taxidermied) skin, considered sufficient at the time for identifying known species and describing new ones.
Nowadays, every effort is made to preserve as much of the specimen as possible. Skins and skulls plus skeletons, soft tissue, stomach contents, blood, even scat samples. Representative tissues (e.g., organ, muscle) are preserved in chemical buffers or — better yet — liquid nitrogen we lug with us into the field in what are effectively giant thermoses. Add to that any parasites, internal and external, and microbiome samples, as well as photographs, sound recordings … you name it.
This concept of an “extended specimen” has become the new paradigm for museums, along with the expectation that all associated data be digitized, made available online (thereby making them “discoverable” to researchers), and digitally linked to resulting research products, be they peer-reviewed publications, genome sequences, or CT scans. Biomedical researchers increasingly leverage museum collections, including ours. We have recorded a significant uptick in the number of loan requests from investigators funded by the National Institutes of Health.
As I write this, hundreds of archived frozen mammal tissues in our collection are being subsampled and sent to colleagues in Chicago (in collaboration with scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alaska Division of Public Health) to be screened for Alaskapox, a newly discovered virus known to have recently infected at least four Fairbanks residents, all of whom luckily experienced mild symptoms. Like Covid-19, and contrary to its name, Alaskapox may have originated somewhere in Asia. Although the route by which each patient was infected remains a mystery, there’s reason to believe one or more of our native small mammals might serve as a reservoir, making our collection the first obvious place to look. Notably, none of those specimens were collected with Alaskapox in mind; such is the nature and boundless opportunity of modern specimen-based research.
In reviewing the first prominent study to extract DNA from decades-old museum specimens back in 1990 for the journal Science, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and scientist Jared Diamond quipped that “[o]ld dead rats are valuable.”
Indeed, they are, as are old bats, plants, fishes, birds, insects, dinosaurs … the list is long. What secrets might these specimens, new and old, hold? We don’t know yet. All we do know is that each one represents a piece of countless unimagined puzzles, and the more pieces we have, the more puzzles we might one day solve.
