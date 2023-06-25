Microreactor

Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series on Alaska energy topics contributed by Gwen Holdmann, Alaska Center for Energy and Power founder and UAF Associate Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships.

One day in 2004, City Manager Marvin Yoder of Galena received an unusual email inquiry from Toshiba Corporation, asking if Galena might be interested in hosting a demonstration deployment of a small nuclear microreactor “battery” that was under development in Japan. This reactor was intended to be the first of a new generation of advanced nuclear microreactors — a generation that addressed many of the persistent concerns related to nuclear energy. It did not require cooling water, was highly compact, would be buried underground, and run largely autonomously.

Gwen Holdmann is associate vice chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.