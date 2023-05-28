In September 2022 I arrived in Fairbanks to commence a nine-month fellowship at the UA Museum of the North through the Alaska Fellows Program. Coming from Washington, D.C. I was unsure of what leaving the hustle and bustle of the city would be like, but I was happy to leave the humidity behind. As I drove from the airport to my new house, I saw the museum up on UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ campus. One can tell from far away that the museum is unique, but it’s hard to know that beneath the first-floor galleries is an entire world of over 2 million objects along with researchers, staff, faculty and students.

My first few months in Fairbanks were spent studiously learning about each department at the museum, creating social media content, writing, and learning about some of the bigger projects that are ongoing at UAMN.

Maxine Laberge is the 2022-2023 Communications and Marketing Fellow for the University of Alaska Museum of the North.