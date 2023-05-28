In September 2022 I arrived in Fairbanks to commence a nine-month fellowship at the UA Museum of the North through the Alaska Fellows Program. Coming from Washington, D.C. I was unsure of what leaving the hustle and bustle of the city would be like, but I was happy to leave the humidity behind. As I drove from the airport to my new house, I saw the museum up on UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ campus. One can tell from far away that the museum is unique, but it’s hard to know that beneath the first-floor galleries is an entire world of over 2 million objects along with researchers, staff, faculty and students.
My first few months in Fairbanks were spent studiously learning about each department at the museum, creating social media content, writing, and learning about some of the bigger projects that are ongoing at UAMN.
As the days outside grew darker, my work at UAMN began sending me to various departments, labs, and to staff members across the museum to collect stories and content. I settled into an exciting routine of venturing to the lower level to explore conversations around marmot research, household fly species, and the caring of cultural objects. The more people I met at the museum, the more curious I became about museum professionals.
My colleagues encouraged me to enroll in the museum studies class at UAMN to learn more about the various roles that are held within the museum world. In the class, I quickly learned about collections management, curators, researchers, education specialists, directors, and many more of the critical roles that can be held within museums of all sizes. The class is offered online and composed of 14 modules that include topics such as the history of museums, laws and ethics of curation and collecting in Alaska, museum controversies, and more. Students from all over Alaska and around the world, as far as Norway, and throughout the Lower 48, have joined the class.
Stefanie Ickert-Bond has been teaching the course along with several other faculty and staff members at UAMN for several years. She played a large role in creating content, collecting reading materials, and working directly with students who are enrolled in the course.
“Overall the goal of MSM211 is to engage a diversity of students from different backgrounds and majors in understanding the role of museum collections and collections-based research in global problem solving.” Ickert-Bond explains that she herself grew up with an interest in scientific collections and at one point even held the world’s largest private conifer cone collection in her home! “The shoe boxes filled our master bedroom top to bottom!”
Angela Linn, the senior collections manager of the Ethnology and History Department remarked that in developing the class, she came to better understand other departments in the museum. “I found it so fascinating to consider how the experiences of individuals in different disciplines are complimentary but unlike one another. We each are passionate about the work we do but how we interpret the work, how we implement the theories and practice, are all so utterly different.”
About midway through the class, I had been working at the museum for nearly seven months. I was fascinated by the number of people it takes to keep the museum running, and I constantly heard about new projects that I wanted to write about. I also began to think about small museums and museums from my childhood that had changed so much throughout the years. What is changing in the museum world, and why?
“I think museums of all types have come to recognize the importance of truth, justice, and equality in how they develop and present their exhibits and programming,” says UAMN Director Patrick Druckenmiller. “This is a good thing because we can help bring to light historic inequities. As a case in point, we are looking at hiring a completely new curatorial position that acknowledges the important perspectives Indigenous Peoples bring to museums, both academically and publicly.”
When asked about the future of the museum profession, Linn also remarked that the future of museums needs a larger focus on the communities who are represented within them. “When I arrived at UAMN in 1996 as a new MA student in anthropology, I had the honor of assisting in consultations with tribal organizations and families and it left an indelible mark on my approach to working with communities and in serving the needs of those whose cultural heritage we caretake,” she says. “As I’ve put that into practice, I’ve seen the voices of Indigenous and historically marginalized people become stronger and there is a greater accountability for the actions we take in museums, globally.”
While learning more about the injustices that have occurred in museums, I was eager to hear Linn and Drucknemiller reflect on industry-wide practices and look critically at how things can be improved. I enjoyed that the class looked broadly at the museum industry and took a vital look at the role museums play in education.
When I asked Ickert-Bond about her role in the class as an instructor, she reflected on the importance of the class overall for students in the community. “Engaging with students to support their learning, virtually or in person, in classrooms or at home, and in an inclusive way that directly incorporates social, environmental and climate justice is critical if we are to change the way in which higher education is contributing to the sustainability of our ecosystems and cultures, and justice for future generations.”
As the semester and my nine-month fellowship come to an end, I look back on my experience at UAMN along with the museum studies class I was able to participate in. Were nine months long enough to understand the world of museums? In such a quickly changing society, the museum industry is constantly changing in dynamic ways. I think nine months is just the tip of the iceberg, and I’m excited to watch for what the future holds.
I am so grateful that the faculty and staff have opened their doors for myself, and many others to learn. I am grateful for the honest conversations about what is working and what is still to be overcome. But mostly I feel entranced by the curiosity and creativity that is fostered at the Museum of the North. The future of UAMN looks bright and I am excited to see what projects lay ahead.
Maxine Laberge is the 2022-2023 Communications and Marketing Fellow for the University of Alaska Museum of the North.