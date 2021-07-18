Editor’s note: This is one of a series of columns exploring bowhead whales and the bowhead whale exhibit now on display at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
Basque whalers as early as the seventh century CE inspired French, Spanish, Dutch and English imitators to develop Atlantic Ocean pelagic whaling. Words for the “harpoon” in these languages may derive from its Basque term. Dutch commercial whalers had bested and discouraged English rivals by the 17th century, by basing several generations of hunters chasing Greenland right whales from Smeerenburg (“Blubber City”) in the Svalbard Archipelago.
English settlers with the Massachusetts Bay Colony purchased rights in 1659 to cultivate tracts of land on Nantucket, a small sandy island offshore of Cape Cod, inhabited by a pre-contact population estimated at 2,500 Wampanoag Indians. The settlers soon learned the hard way that the agricultural productivity of the island’s soils was limited. Nantucket’s relatively dense Indigenous population had thrived because Wampanoag men effectively diversified the island’s carrying capacity and increased it by subsistence-harvesting fish, seals, and a few humpback whales from canoes, in the lagoons and shallow waters surrounding the island, using spears.
Colonists contributed English boatbuilding and sailing skills, iron and timber from mainland colonial communities, to Wampanoag subsistence skills. Together, Nantucketers of both cultures ventured farther offshore, and brought home humpback whales, Atlantic right whales and occasional sperm whales. Nantucket’s whalers next placed several whaleboats aboard larger seagoing ships, along with materials to construct tryworks (masonry stoves and metal pots to extract oil from whale blubber with heat) on distant beaches and islands.
By 1750, the Nantucketers were trading waxy sperm whale oil for goods from seaports along the Atlantic seaboard. Financial backing became essential to constructing and operating fleets of whaleships. Nantucket’s key civic leaders belonged to a subsect of the Society of Friends (“Quakers”) uniquely tolerant of accumulating wealth necessary to finance whaling voyages. Whalers extended their range and efficiency by building tryworks aboard whaleships. Historians record that Nantucketers considered seceding from Massachusetts and seeking separate nationhood, rather than joining the American Revolution in 1776. The War of Independence, 1776-1783, stunted Nantucket’s commercial growth for a decade.
A French-American chronicler, M.G.J. de Crèvecoeur, published letters admiring the “American Utopia” of Nantucket during its economic resurgence after 1783. By the late 1790s, Nantucket’s whaleships chased sperm whales past Cape Horn into the South Pacific. Ports in mainland New England and on Long Island began building whaleships, while amassing wealth and dense urban populations devoted to harvesting and trading sperm whales’ special wax-based oil.
Nantucket whalers pursued sperm whales ever farther into the vast Pacific Ocean. In 1819, the first Yankee whaleships established stopovers in the Sandwich Islands (Hawaii). In 1820, the Nantucket whaleship Essex encountered a large bull sperm whale. Enraged, possibly by carpenters’ noises aboard ship, the whale’s frontal attacks sank the Essex far from land. Surviving crewmembers endured months of sailing upwind some 3,000 miles toward South America in three whaleboats. Their ordeal formed the story behind Herman Melville’s 1851 epic, Moby Dick, widely considered a pinnacle of American literary achievement.
By mid-century the northern Pacific gateway to the Arctic was subject to growing Yankee commercial assault. The growing need for energy to heat and light the northeastern U.S. states had driven hundreds of Yankee whaleships to pursue bowhead whales north into the icy Chukchi Sea. Gold discoveries had precipitated a land rush that expedited California’s achieving statehood in 1850.
Dave Norton is a retired UAF research faculty member, Instructor for UAF’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and Member of Friends of the University of Alaska Museum of the North.