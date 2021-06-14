Editor’s note: This is one of a series of columns exploring the bowhead whale exhibit now on display at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
The University of Alaska Museum of the North has now unveiled its new permanent exhibit of the mounted skeleton of a bowhead whale (Balaena mysticetus). Several themes in the permanent exhibit and the accompanying temporary exhibit deserve highlighting:
• Many scientific findings about how this whale species is uniquely adapted to living year-round in the Arctic and subarctic;
• The estimated 2,000-year-old tradition of subsistence harvests of bowhead whales by Indigenous Beringian peoples of Chukotka and Alaska;
• Origins of Yankee commercial whaling traditions and technology;
• The successful rebound of the bowhead whale’s Bering-Chukchi-Beaufort Sea stock of the species’ circumpolar population when commercial whaling by the outbreak of World War I when observers feared that the stock was on the verge of extinction;
• The several significant roles that bowhead whales have played in Alaska’s, national and international history, starting in 1848.
John R. Bockstoce, former curator of ethnology for the New Bedford Whaling Museum in Massachusetts, traces Yankee whalers’ first brief pursuit of bowhead whales northward into the Chukchi Sea in July and August 1848, the same year that gold was discovered in California.
Risking both the safety of his near-mutinous crew, and disapproval from investors funding his trip, Capt. Thomas Roys guided his square-rigged sailing ship, Superior, through the Bering Strait, to where bowheads abounded in fields of broken sea ice. Imagine the excitement he raised among other Yankee whalers staging in Honolulu when Superior stopped there fully loaded with 1,600 barrels of whale oil and more than a ton of whalebone (baleen) from just 11 whales.
By the early 1850s, Arctic bowhead whales had generated an oil rush. In those days, Yankee whalers in the Pacific operated a long way from home. Before the completion of the first transcontinental rail connection (1869) and long before the 1914 completion of the Panama Canal, Yankee whalers were often away from Atlantic ports for three or four years once they took to sea.
Yankee commercial whaling traditions had developed on the Atlantic coast of North America in the 1660s — 180 years before that pivotal 1848 voyage. During those two centuries, commercial whaleships had hunted ever farther south, then turned west into the Pacific after rounding South America, depleting one after another stock of toothed sperm whales.
Neither the earliest Yankee whalers nor the officers and sailors on the Superior in 1848 could have foreseen how suddenly and profoundly the Chukchi Sea population of bowhead whales would shape international history, affect human ecology, and contribute to scientific understanding.
This overview introduces several articles designed to amplify visitors’ appreciation for the new exhibits connected with the bowhead whale skeleton at the Museum.
Dave Norton is a retired UAF research faculty member, instructor for UAF’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and member of Friends of the University of Alaska Museum of the North.