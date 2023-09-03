In June, the University of Alaska Museum of the North (UAMN) again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM).

Accreditation is a major accomplishment and it is considered the gold standard of excellence among U.S. museums. It recognizes our commitment to, and demonstration of, the highest professional standards for education, public service, collections stewardship, and planning while also prioritizing organizational health. It greatly increases our credibility to funding agencies, donors, governmental agencies, professional organizations, and our museum peers. Notably, out of nearly 33,000 museums nationally, only about 1,100 have achieved this mark of distinction.

Patrick Druckenmiller is director of the University of Alaska Museum of the North.