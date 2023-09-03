In June, the University of Alaska Museum of the North (UAMN) again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM).
Accreditation is a major accomplishment and it is considered the gold standard of excellence among U.S. museums. It recognizes our commitment to, and demonstration of, the highest professional standards for education, public service, collections stewardship, and planning while also prioritizing organizational health. It greatly increases our credibility to funding agencies, donors, governmental agencies, professional organizations, and our museum peers. Notably, out of nearly 33,000 museums nationally, only about 1,100 have achieved this mark of distinction.
UAMN has achieved AAM accreditation a total of five times, first reaching this prestigious goal in 1973. Typically museums are reassessed every decade, but because of changes to the application procedures in recent years, UAMN was last accredited in 2008. It is an understatement to say that much has changed in that 15 year interval. We have seen major societal upheavals and growing awareness for the needs of our diverse communities, economic turbulence at both state and national levels, scientific advances and new collection practices, and changing student demographics. And then there was Covid-19 ...
Museums are accountable to the multitude of people they serve, and should be responsive to their needs. Entering a new accreditation cycle is therefore an opportune time to reflect, reassess, and plan for the years ahead. Indeed, when making accreditation decisions, AAM pointedly assesses an institution on two major metrics. First, does the museum actually achieve its stated mission and goals, and secondly, does it uphold the professional standards of best practices in its field?
Well over a year ago, UAMN began the lengthy process of reaccreditation. We assembled internal teams and first conducted an institutional self-reflection to figuratively take the pulse of the museum. Building on this foundation, we pragmatically asked where we hope to be in the coming years and what resources we need to get there.
The results of these introspections are reflected in several key documents. First and foremost is our mission statement, which, simply put, is a concise statement of why we exist. Distilling all of this sentiment into a single statement is not an easy task but it was a very beneficial exercise. What I was pleased to learn personally is that, as an institution, we know who we are and have a team of dedicated people whose work and beliefs align with this mission. Our efforts resulted in a newly refined mission statement: “UAMN illuminates the natural history and cultural heritage of Alaska and the North through collections, research, education, and partnerships, and by creating a singular museum experience that honors diverse knowledge and respect for the land and its peoples.”
We also crafted, for the first time, an aspirational museum vision statement: “UAMN is an essential contributor to the well-being of the local and global community, an engaging gathering space, and a recognized resource and leader among circumpolar museums.”
A number of important values statements were also added and we wrote a comprehensive strategic institutional plan for the coming years, with detailed goals and objectives. To read more, these documents can be found at www.uaf.edu/museum/about-us/institutional-documents. It is worth noting that our vision for the museum also aligns with, and is one part of the larger goals of our parent organizations, the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the entire University of Alaska system.
Following the submission of numerous documents and survey information, the proverbial “final exam” of the accreditation process was a multi-day site visit by executive directors from peer institutions who met the staff, community members, and university leadership. This on-the-ground assessment revealed what words cannot; a genuine feel for the museum.
While comforting to achieve a very positive “thumbs-up” and affirmation that yes, we do achieve our mission and uphold professional standards of the field, this is not time to rest on our laurels. Rather, we have areas of improvement to pursue, a strategic plan to implement, and major projects to undertake, such as a renovation of our flagship 43-year-old Gallery of Alaska. We also are committed to university-wide efforts at improving diversity, equity and inclusion in all parts of our operations, and promoting Indigenous and historically marginalized perspectives in our exhibitions and storytelling.
I know I speak for our staff when I say we look forward to the next decade of service to all of our constituents and continually striving to maintain our status as a leader among university museums nationwide.
Family programs from the UA Museum of the North are focusing on pollinators during September. Early Explorers, for children 5 and younger with their caregivers, will be held on Sept. 15. Children 6 and older are invited to the drop in for Junior Curators on Sept. 16.
Family Day: Pollinators will be held at the museum on Sept. 23 offering a chance for all ages to explore. Kids 14 and under are admitted free on Family Days. Learn more at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.
The museum’s winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days per week.
For more information about the museum’s collections, programs and events, visit www.uaf.edu/museum or call 907-474-7505.
Patrick Druckenmiller is director of the University of Alaska Museum of the North.