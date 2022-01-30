Each day since the start of January, Ice Alaska’s team of volunteers has grown as the group learned again, it takes a village to build an ice park.
Third-year volunteer A.J. Duncan has been on the harvesting team this year. He has shoveled snow on the pond, gridded the ice for cutting, run the saw to cut the ice and operated the zoom boom forklift to retrieve and load ice on a flatbed trailer. After all his efforts and that of many other volunteers with Ice Alaska, 400 mammoth blocks of ice will have been harvested at the K&K Recycling gravel pit and then transported to the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, as part of the 2022 World Ice Art Championships & Family Fun Ice Park.
These past weeks a small army of assemblers, harvesters and carvers are sawing, polishing and gluing with slushy snow, a collection of displays, games, slides, and sculptures from ice blocks and snow. Polished and ready for use, the blocks can measure up to 4-by-6-feet and are 3-feet deep, with a distinctive blue color. They easily weigh in at over 2,000 pounds, requiring volunteers like Tom Gullickson, as a zoom boom operator, to move these monsters into place. Gullickson has 30 years as a volunteer in Fairbanks’s ice carving festivals and doesn’t plan to quit anytime soon.
The blocks are almost evenly split between the Family Fun Ice Park and the World Ice Art Championships. Carvers from around the world and locally compete in the three main categories, Single, Double and Multi block events. Solo carvers take on the challenge of Single blocks, while national and mixed nationality teams assemble to compete in the Double and Multi block challenge. Competitors are drawn by cash prizes, the challenge of carving big ice, and the camaraderie. Steve Brice, a local volunteer and World Ice Art champion, thinks there’s another motivator. Historically “the hundred best ice carvings on the planet, ninety-five have been carved in Fairbanks.”
One of the newest volunteers and carvers is Brian Carter of Circleville, Ohio. An accident at his home on Jan. 2, brought him to Fairbanks to join in the action. He had knocked over an empty toolbox. Being outside, a block of clear ice fell out. As a professional self-taught chainsaw wood sculptor, he decided to put the block into a vice and carve a Christmas tree. Carving ice seemed like an incredible medium and when he accidentally broke his carving, he went to Facebook to look for advice on making ice and carving it. From that post he was connected into the collection of local and outside volunteers and competitors who are working non-stop to bring the event to life. The park will open Feb. 14 and run through March 31, conditions permitting.
For Carter, he quickly dropped everything at home and flew to Fairbanks 11 days later after making the connection with Ice Alaska. To him, the opportunity to gain experience about ice carving was an easy choice. Already, he is astonished at the similarities and differences of using chain saws, chisels, and other tools to carve in this new medium of ice compared to wood. After visiting Brice at his home and seeing his collection of his self-designed ice tools, he described Brice as “the best” in the trade. Having a chance to work alongside other renown ice carvers and learn from their expertise is what keeps him working every day assembling the park.
“The big ice is here. The big blue ice is part of the magic.” That is what Sue McGrew of Seattle describes as bringing her back to Fairbanks. As a professional sand sculptor who has competed and been commissioned by companies and individuals in the United States and the world, her participation in the 2021 event drew her back as a second-year veteran this year. She has been doing it all, from slabbing ice for walls, to constructing frames for snow sculptures this last week. She plans to compete in the Single Block competition too before leaving for another snow sculpting job in Colorado.
Not only did McGrew bring herself back, but she encouraged two new volunteer carvers to come. Emerson Schreiner works as a sand sculptor, portrait painter and sandcastle instructor in Galveston, Texas, and has worked with McGrew professionally. After his first days of work in the park his initial impression, ice carving is much slower than working in sand and it takes a lot of physical work. Kaila Bulfin is another McGrew recruit with just over a week in at the park. She saw the event as something interesting and wanted to try new things in sculpture as an artist. Building the park has exposed her to new tools and techniques and she likes the organization. Bulfin commented, “It is a wonderful hodgepodge of Alaska characters who work together to make the magic happen.”
According to event coordinator Natalie Coxon, who hails from Australia, tickets sales have already passed 280 for the park’s opening on Valentine’s Day. Tickets are available at icealaska.org. Her husband’s mining job at Pogo Mine brought the couple to Fairbanks in July 2020. After various volunteer jobs in Fairbanks, including selling tickets at the 2021 ice carving event she moved up to coordinating the event this year. She said she, “is always looking for local volunteers who want to have a bit of skin in the game and it is good for their community.”
After carving ice in competitions in over six countries, professional carver Dave Smith, who operates Frost Lion Ice Plus, a carving company in Columbus, Ohio said, “This is the Mecca of big ice.” He has been a die-hard participant every year since 2017, compared to his day job of carving pumpkins and small ice blocks (300 pounds) that have been featured in over five food network competitions. “This is where the big ice exists.” It is that unique character that brings him and other carvers back, year after year, not only to compete, but to build the event from the ground up.
From assembling the Fun Ice Park, a sponsorship wall of ice, teaching novice carvers the art, to the competitions themselves and more, four hundred blocks of ice are transforming into works of art creating a unique event in Fairbanks.