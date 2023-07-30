Kids sifted through sand to find letters, dangled a little pole fishing for magnetic letters to spell words, and planted seeds to grow their own food — all at the third annual Literacy Farmers Market for Kids.

Hundreds of young families attended the market on a super hot and sunny day last week. About 40 booths offered fun, often clever, literacy activities for youngsters. Every time kids completed an activity, they received a Kindness Coin. They stored those coins in little zippered pouches from Stars of Gold Readers, that they received at the entrance to the fair.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.