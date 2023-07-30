Kids sifted through sand to find letters, dangled a little pole fishing for magnetic letters to spell words, and planted seeds to grow their own food — all at the third annual Literacy Farmers Market for Kids.
Hundreds of young families attended the market on a super hot and sunny day last week. About 40 booths offered fun, often clever, literacy activities for youngsters. Every time kids completed an activity, they received a Kindness Coin. They stored those coins in little zippered pouches from Stars of Gold Readers, that they received at the entrance to the fair.
Kids then used those coins to buy items at the produce/peony/plant booth. Small baskets of strawberries appeared to be the hot item, on sale for only five Kindness Coins.
A couple eager kids went straight to the produce booth when the market opened. They had their special Kindness Coins from last year and wanted to spend them right away.
There was no danger of running out of fresh produce this year — not when 19 local farms helped supply fresh vegetables, fruit, peonies and plants for youngsters.
This was due to the kindness of volunteers raising funds to purchase items from area farms and accepting donations from others. Fresh strawberries came from both Two Rivers and others were even flown in from a farm in Manley.
Fairbanks Soil and Water also donated fresh items and provided seeds for youngsters to start growing their own home garden.
“They grew a ton of stuff,” said Peggy Carlson. “So we could not only have kids take produce home, but start looking at the growing process and take a plant home.”
With renovations ongoing at Noel Wien Library, this year’s event was held at Joy Community Center, the former Joy Elementary School. At the end of the day, hundreds of kids discovered reading is fun and fresh produce is yummy.
