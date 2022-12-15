This week, scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are presenting their work alongside thousands of colleagues from around the world at the 2022 American Geophysical Union fall meeting. Some of their discoveries are featured here. You can also find out more about UAF at AGU by searching for #UAFxAGU on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Consequences of shrub expansion in
In Alaska’s Arctic tundra, changes in permafrost, soil and plant growth due to climate change have been well documented. However, according to University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher Samuel Dempster, similar changes in the boreal forest are often overlooked.
Dempster’s goal is to see how alder physiology in the boreal forest responds to changing environmental conditions. The goal is to better understand how expansion of small trees and shrubs will affect large-scale processes in the North.
Dempster studied a stand of alders near Fairbanks in a nonpermafrost area where the small trees are spreading.
“I was looking at them from breakup all the way to the first snow,” Dempster said. He gathered weekly measurements of stem and leaf water content, photosynthesis and transpiration, along with other related variables.
Dempster said another question he asked was “Are [the alders] looking good where all of the other trees are not doing that great?” Summer 2022 in Interior Alaska was hot and dry. The alders responded to the conditions with higher transpiration rates and lower photosynthesis rates overall. However, the trees maintained a stem water content of around 50%, suggesting they were able to regulate some physiological processes to cope with the hot, dry conditions.
That indicates alders may tolerate seasonal drought conditions, which may let them expand in areas with climate change.
UAF’s Jessie Young-Robertson also contributed to the study.
Creating better partnerships by understanding our
Margaret Rudolf is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Alaska Fairbanks who works to improve partnerships between scientists, communities and decision-makers as they respond to climate change in Alaska. She uses a process known as coproduction of knowledge that integrates different knowledge systems and methods to understand the world around us.
This is important because there is a rising need for scientists, funding agencies and decision-makers to work with communities responding to extreme events. Wildfires, floods, coastal erosion and changes to sea ice are increasing in frequency and intensity, putting Alaska communities at risk. The demand for climate change information, and for the interpretation and application of this information, is escalating.
At the 2022 American Geophysical Union fall meeting, Rudolf will share her research examining how measures of success and worldviews are different between scientists and Indigenous communities. Deeper understanding of these differences will help build better partnerships to support adaptation needs of communities responding to environmental change.
Her talk this week explores multifaceted perspectives of success by building mentorship and capacity within projects. She explains that a common point of tension is that scientists prioritize the scientific processes, while Indigenous partners prioritize building trust and legitimacy before the project begins.
Rudolf highlights projects where the coproduction of knowledge approach has been successful. In Kake, Alaska, for example, researchers from the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy spent time establishing trust and building equitable relationships with the community before the project began. From this foundation, a set of principles and expectations were created, a local workforce was developed and an ocean and stream monitoring program was launched. By including the community in the process and understanding their priorities, scientists were better able to support their adaptation planning efforts.
Research shows depth of Alaska’s thawing
Permafrost in Alaska has been warming and thawing at an increasing rate. The state is actually sinking a little in places.
Soumitra Sakhalkar, a graduate research assistant at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, has been using the global navigation satellite system to precisely measure just how much the surface is subsiding in some places on Alaska’s North Slope.
“This enables us to understand seasonal permafrost settlement,” Sakhalkar said. “That helps us to understand the impacts that the rapidly changing climate has on the ecosystem.”
Fieldwork based out of the university’s Toolik Lake Field Station was done over two years to validate the satellite data.
Sakhalkar is presenting his research Thursday at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union in Chicago.
Thawing of ice-rich permafrost induces long-term subsidence, which can radically change the hydrological and ecological functioning of landscapes. A general trend in the study area from 2017 to 2022 shows an average annual subsidence ranging between 2 and 3 inches, with the largest occurring in the warm summer of 2019.
That thawing has consequences, such as releasing previously locked-up carbon and methane into the atmosphere and allowing water in lakes to soak into the thawed ground. Disappearance of lakes then affects migratory birds and other wildlife that rely on them.
It causes problems for Arctic infrastructure such as roads, which sink and crack as the ground heaves and thaws.
“And houses are slowly subsiding and becoming unstable,” Sakhalkar said.
Julie Stricker, Alison Hayden and Rod Boyce are public information officers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks