If any of you follow me, this is my favorite time of the year, as it holds so many memories. As we get older, I feel we learn more about ourselves and our families. For me, it has always been about the traditions that my parents shared. My parents have both passed on, and, although I think of them often throughout the year, it is at this time I pull them close. They taught me the joy of giving and service to others. They shared things that they were taught by their parents, which have become the traditions I now carry on.

I am the youngest of 11, and over the years since my parents have gone, I have come to the point where time spent with my siblings is more important than any gift they could give me. I love them all equally and cherish the memories we make. It breaks my heart to see siblings fight and not want to work things out.

