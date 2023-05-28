This June, a group of dedicated volunteers will head north on the Dalton Highway on a special four-day cleanup expedition.
While not as frequented as many parts of Alaska, the Dalton Highway gets a surprising number of visitors every year: independent travelers, folks taking advantage of one of the companies that offer tours to the Arctic Circle and beyond, motorcycle groups, hunters, and adventurers looking to walk or bike the farthest north highway in the United States. This is, of course, in addition to a more or less steady stream of industrial traffic using it to access the North Slope oil fields.
One of the things that attracts visitors to Alaska is the idea of wilderness and the desire to see and experience wilderness for themselves, and while much of Alaska has wilderness indeed, very few places have it to the extent that the Dalton Highway does. A count of the number of people living along the Dalton Highway (those who actually have their permanent residence there — not those working a shift or a season) would net about a dozen individuals. That is a pretty small number for a road that is 416 miles long.
Unfortunately, it seems to be an impossible task to keep roadside trash from accumulating along the Dalton. The rough conditions of the road chew up tires at an astonishing rate; its remoteness makes maintaining adequate garbage disposal sites prohibitively expensive; anything not tied down is apt to get bounced or blown from vehicles.
Of course, visitors coming all the way to northern Alaska to get a taste of wilderness really don’t want to see garbage. It kind of spoils the experience. For the guides taking people up the Dalton Highway, it is embarrassing, and for regular users like the truckers, it is distressing to see their workplace filling up with trash.
On June 2, a group of Fairbanks residents will head north to take on the daunting task of cleaning up the most remote road in the country. The first Dalton Highway cleanup took place in 2018 and resulted in the removal of nine tons of trash. In 2019, the group picked up just under 14 tons. This year will be the first effort since that time (another casualty of Covid), so the expectation is that there is lots of work to be done.
The cleanup is spearheaded and sponsored by Northern Alaska Tour Company, a local Fairbanks company that has been introducing visitors to the Dalton Highway and Arctic Alaska since 1986. However, the effort would not be possible without the help of Alaska West Express which donates a truck and driver to haul the garbage back to town. Alaska West has been trucking the Dalton Highway since the beginning (in 1974 as Lynden Transport and from 1978 as Alaska West) and has been a long-time advocate for responsible use of the road. In addition, the BLM Central Yukon regional office has been providing logistical support since the first cleanup, as well as doing everything their budget allows to keep the litter from building up to start with. The University of Alaska and the crew at Toolik Field Station contribute mightily to the project by cleaning up the roadside between miles 278 and 293, where the road runs through the Toolik Research Area.
If you are out on the Elliott or Dalton highways in early June, watch out for these hardy volunteers and if you do see them, give a honk to let them know you support their efforts. And of course, wherever you are, please dispose of your own trash in a responsible manner.
Robert Weeden has been guiding tours with Northern Alaska Tour Company up the Dalton Highway since 1998 and organizing the cleanup since its inception.