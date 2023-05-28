This June, a group of dedicated volunteers will head north on the Dalton Highway on a special four-day cleanup expedition.

While not as frequented as many parts of Alaska, the Dalton Highway gets a surprising number of visitors every year: independent travelers, folks taking advantage of one of the companies that offer tours to the Arctic Circle and beyond, motorcycle groups, hunters, and adventurers looking to walk or bike the farthest north highway in the United States. This is, of course, in addition to a more or less steady stream of industrial traffic using it to access the North Slope oil fields.

Robert Weeden has been guiding tours with Northern Alaska Tour Company up the Dalton Highway since 1998 and organizing the cleanup since its inception.