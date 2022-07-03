The 2022 AlaskAcross wrapped up on June 18. This year’s event, during which participants trekked from the Macomb Plateau to the Tok River Bridge, featured an unusually small field and just one finisher.
AlaskAcross promoter Mark Ross referred to results as the “after-math,” and that description proved apt this year. A total of seven competitors, including four teams and one individual, attempted the challenge. In the end, after just over 31 hours, the sole individual participant was the first and only finisher of this year’s AlaskAcross.
The 2022 AlaskAcross event traveled roughly 80 miles from the Macomb Plateau to the Tok River Bridge. This requires a 20-mile traverse of the plateau before dropping down into the Robertson River, ending with a roughly 25-mile paddle.
Curtis Henry hiked and paddled his way to victory as the first and only person to cross under the Tok River bridge on Sunday. Henry completed the course in 31 hours and 5 minutes. This is Henry’s second time being the first solo arrival in AlaskAcross, so he is a Wildermeister twice over.
While he went into AlaskAcross hoping to be competitive, Henry said he was a bit surprised to also be the only finisher in what was just his second event. This is even more impressive because the field this year, although smaller than usual, was very experienced. Ross said a few of the participants had been first to arrive in other years. However, the three teams ended up scratching, likely in part due to the lack of trails, thick brush, and extremely high water in the Robertson River.
“There was no good route,” said experienced AlaskAcross participant Nick Janssen, who ultimately bailed with his partner Bryant Wright. Instead, Janssen added, there are “two bad options”: either bushwhacking up high or bushwhacking down low. “The vegetation was the biggest factor,” he added. The “thick, tangled, woven bushes” were a “nightmare,” Wright agreed.
Janssen and Wright scratched after 22 hours. The duo of Sarah Hurkett and Mike Fisher scratched at 18 hours, 31 minutes. Tracie Curry and Clinton Brown ended their race just after the Macomb Plateau near the Robertson River.
Henry said that he believes he took the most direct route of all competitors, which paid off in the end. Despite “a ton of elevation change,” Henry said that he enjoyed the first 20 miles of hiking a lot. “There were a lot of beautiful creeks,” and he saw some caribou. However, even Henry had some difficulty with the brush.
The low point of the event for Henry was the extremely thick brush between Macomb Plateau and the Robertson River. And, once he got to the river, Henry found that the water was much higher than he anticipated. He ended up having to carry his raft for 10 miles and crossing the river more than 20 times. “That was frustrating,” Henry said. This was also the point at which he contemplated dropping out, but he ultimately pushed through.
He was motivated by the float out at the end. “I knew the last few hours would be easy paddling,” Henry explained.
Janssen and Wright took a lowland route near Dry Creek rather than going over the Macomb Plateau in order to avoid any possible snow and to minimize elevation gain. They “took a gamble” with the lower route, Wright said.
The first 10 miles were smooth sailing on a walking trail, where Janssen and Wright made good time. But after this, “things got really bad for us.” Like Henry, the pair encountered extremely thick bushes and had to bushwhack for miles, slowing them down. Janssen estimates that it took them six hours to cover two miles. “It was frustrating more than anything,” Wright said.
Around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, it began to rain. Both men got extremely cold and were borderline hypothermic from walking through wet bushes. The pair was also unable to start a fire and ended up walking in their wetsuits to stay dry. “It definitely got miserable,” said Wright.
Janssen said he and Wright had a conversation about bailing pretty early on, as soon as he began to get really cold. “It turned from competitive to survival,” said Janssen. Their mindset shifted from a fast time to the fastest way out, and the two eventually bailed by floating down the Robertson River back to the starting point.
At that point, they were far off of their initial schedule, which meant that, despite feeling fine physically, they had used more energy and food than planned. Despite being disappointed, Wright said that the float out was “enjoyable.”
One of two true wilderness events in the world, according to Ross, AlaskAcross is “beyond categorization of difficulty.” The event, which started in 2007, is designed for only outdoors people familiar with subarctic boreal traverses. For example, ideally participants should be able to do a 100 mile route in 48 hours. While AlaskAcross is “only a race if you want it to be,” Ross added that people often go in with a competitive mentality.
Routes are typically 100 miles or less and are different every year. “Between 80 to 100 miles is a very good choice,” said Ross. Wildermeisters determine the route, he explained, which typically include a mix of alpine, forest and paddling.
Henry said he was driven to sign up for AlaskAcross for the second year in a row by the “excitement of getting to be out in nature” and the opportunity to see new country. “It’s a great way to get out, and it’s nice to have people around,” said Henry. “It’s a great way to spend a few days outside,” Wright agreed.