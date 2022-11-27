Ethan Brun will be appearing with fellow cast members in the Fairbanks Drama Association’s holiday presentation of “The Wickham’s Family Christmas at Pemberly.” The show opens Friday Dec. 2 and runs through the 18th, with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00, and Sunday matinees at 2:00. Tickets and further information can be found at the Fairbanks Drama Association website www.fairbanksdrama.org.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.