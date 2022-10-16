Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of columns about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association.
It started with an earthquake, not necessarily of the REM kind but one more clearly auspicious. On Sunday, Oct. 19, 1947, sometime around 3:43 p.m. Alaska Standard Time, a tremor registering 6.4 shook the Alaska Territory town of Fairbanks. It was actually an aftershock, as an initial magnitude 7.2 earthquake had occurred the previous Wednesday.
Inside the preeminent performing space of the world’s farthest north theater — the Empress Theater, now the Co-Op Plaza — a 48-year-old Jewish pianist and refugee from post-WWI Russia named Maxim Schapiro was playing the first few bars of the Chopin Barcarolle, Op. 60, when the theater began to shake. Having experienced strong earthquakes during his years living in Tokyo and San Francisco, the internationally renowned artist set aside any fears and reportedly launched into “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Most in the audience exhibited similar composure but others began to anxiously head to the exits. With the reinforced concrete building rumbling and its chandeliers swinging back and forth, Joe Fejes, the husband of Fairbanks newcomer and emerging artist Claire Fejes, stood up and shouted, “Keep calm, everyone. Do not panic!”
Following theater’s principal credo that the show must go on, it did. Quickly regaining his composure at the Steinway grand, Schapiro finished the piece flawlessly and then closed out the first half with a stirring rendition of Chopin’s “Heroic” polonaise. The enthusiastic applause of over 600 attendees, a tenth of the city’s population, and two encores were sufficient proof to the organizers of Beta Sigma Phi, a non-academic sorority, that the recital was a resounding success. As further testament to Fairbanks’ reputation for hospitality and graciousness, more than 75 Fairbanksans personally congratulated Schapiro at a reception held in the downtown restaurant Casa Blanca. There the Beta Sigma Phi president, Hildur Keturi, made the announcement that Schapiro’s appearance “will be used as the foundation for possible establishment of a Fairbanks concert association which will bring more artists north.”
To further solidify that foundation, a second women’s group, the American Association of University Women, organized a concert of their own on Leap Day of 1948. As part of its decade-long tradition of sponsoring university scholarships for female high school graduates, the AAUW invited the 26-year-old rising star Grant Johannesen to appear on the Empress Theater stage. With a backdrop of icebergs and a giant polar bear looking over his shoulder, the young virtuoso delivered an equally impressive program. Rising to their feet, the packed audience wanted more and Johannesen obliged them with three encores. During his weekend stay, the AAUW hosts returned their appreciation to the artist with a reception at the home of Judge and Mrs. Harry E. Pratt and a truly memorable Alaskan gift — a reindeer sleigh ride all wrapped up in a parka and mukluks.
The enormous success of these debut recitals convinced the two women’s organizations, as well as the Soroptimist Club, to form the Fairbanks Concert Association in April 1948. Taking this bold initiative, FCA became the first Alaska community to formally establish a performing arts organization. It remains the longest continuously running one in the state.
The two initial concerts by Schapiro and Johannesen would become the first of a long line of successful world-class performances showcased in the community. That earthquake inaugurated a new beginning for Fairbanks, a sustained generational effort to bring high-quality art, entertainment and educational outreach from around the world to Alaska’s Interior. For 75 years now, performers from Outside — some of them home grown, such as Vivica Genaux and Caitlin Warbelow — have graced Fairbanks stages with their artistic magic. In 1947, a new and exceptional kind of national and international live performing arts experience emerged, and it has enriched the community and outlying areas since.
Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He is a board member of the Fairbanks Concert Association.