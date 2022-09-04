‘I like bringing awareness to life around us,” April Knox said, explaining what drives her. “I love to capture light, and just the beauty of that moment.”

Knox, who has a show this month at 2 Street Gallery, practices a deeply-rooted artistic tradition known as plein air. Perfected long ago by French Impressionist painters, it’s an approach that involves painting outdoors before the scene being depicted, emphasizing light and colors over meticulous details while seeking to capture the emotional feel of the location.

April Knox can be found online at aprilknoxart.com, where site visitors can also register for plein air classes in September; on Instagram at instagram.com/aprilknoxart; and as the featured exhibit for September in 2 Street Station, located in Co-Op Plaza on 2nd Avenue downtown, open Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.