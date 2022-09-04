‘I like bringing awareness to life around us,” April Knox said, explaining what drives her. “I love to capture light, and just the beauty of that moment.”
Knox, who has a show this month at 2 Street Gallery, practices a deeply-rooted artistic tradition known as plein air. Perfected long ago by French Impressionist painters, it’s an approach that involves painting outdoors before the scene being depicted, emphasizing light and colors over meticulous details while seeking to capture the emotional feel of the location.
It’s a style that took particularly strong hold in rural Indiana, where a corps of American impressionists in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries forged a plein air art movement that remains influential in that state to this day. “There’s a large group preserving the legacy,” Knox explained. And while plein air is practiced globally, Indiana is where she grew up, and “where my influence started.”
Knox brought this tradition with her when she came to Fairbanks in 2013 to pursue her master’s degree in geology. “Geology and the type of art I do really intertwine,” she said. “Because I love to be outside and observe.” Both professions are well suited to her character, she continued. “I was an artist first, and then when I started studying geology, just being outside and observing and problem solving is exactly the same thing that I do when I go outside and plein air paint.”
Knox developed her skills through a mentorship with well-known Midwestern artist Fred Doloresco about fifteen years ago. “That’s where I was introduced to plein air painting,” she said. “I really embraced that tradition, learning the traditional methods.” She added that an instructor once told her, “The first mark you make on your canvas is the first problem that you created and that you need to solve.”
When approaching her art, the biggest problem she seeks to resolve is capturing the interplay of light and shadows. This is something she accomplishes to great effect with her piece “Spring at Quartz Lake.” It isn’t a scene that friends and family in Indiana wouldn’t associate with springtime, since it depicts snow, barren deciduous trees, and a frozen lake. But for many Interior residents, the long sunny days of March when light comes exploding back across Alaska signify the season of renewal. “When I see the angle of the sun and the brightness of the sun significantly change,” Knox said, “then I’m like, ‘It’s spring.’”
While at UAF, Knox fell in love with Fairbanks. After she received her master’s, though, she and her husband Tim Tannenbaum, a fellow geologist, moved to Texas for work in 2018. Then the pandemic hit. Wanting to be close to their children and grandchildren who had remained in Alaska, the couple returned in 2020. That’s when Tannenbaum told Knox she should devote her energies to being a professional artist.
“Having the opportunity, the support of my family,” she said, led to her “taking the plunge and doing it.” She said she now finds herself working more hours than when she was employed full time, but she loves every minute of it.
Plein air is well-suited for painting Alaska’s grandeur, but the style has always incorporated the human presence on landscapes. And in rural Indiana, Knox had always turned to her surroundings for subject matter. “I used to paint tons of barns. Old barns have great character,” she said. “And when I first started painting here, I was out of my element. It was a little intimidating.”
Then she discovered the barn at Creamer’s Field, which helped her find her way into becoming an Alaska artist. “Those reflections around the barn, I never even know about them until I walked there,” she said. “I’ve been having fun painting those barns.”
This summer, Knox has been sharing her love for this location with others interested in learning plein air. She’s been offering classes for individual and group instruction, taking place at Creamer’s Field, where everyone from novices to professionals can join her. Though initially geared towards tourists, the classes are open to all and will continue through the end of September.
This is just one way Knox is giving back to the community. She’s also put her geology background to use, working as a counselor for GeoForce, an immersive program at UAF where rural students go on geology field trips.
An established artist in museums and galleries in Indiana, Knox is now building the same reputation in Alaska. Upon arrival, she said, “I started reaching out, talking to people about where I thought my paintings would fit, and that’s how I started.” And while she initially wondered if her plein air work would find wide acceptance here, “I’ve been selling more paintings than I can keep up with. Which is an awesome thing.”
It’s not surprising. Her work captures Alaska’s subtleties amidst its majesties, showing what’s going on in that landscape. “Denali Tundra in Autumn” explodes with the fall colors that briefly take over the Park as summer ends. “I focused on the intensity of the colors of the tundra, which is just beautiful,” she said. “These purples and reds and yellows.”
Another piece, “Solstice at Moose Mountain,” emphasizes the sun’s brilliance amid the prevailing darkness of winter. “If I want to catch that solstice light,” she explained, “I’m looking for that time of day when it’s that fiery orange or warm glow.”
“Remote Work,” shows a lone drill somewhere along the Denali Highway. Having grown up in a construction family in Indiana, she said she includes such activities in her paintings as a means “of bringing dignity to the workers.”
“I like to paint things that, maybe, people don’t notice,” Knox said, noting that our surroundings, whether natural or man made, are forever in flux. In a decade’s time they’ll likely look different, so “It’s documenting history, I suppose.”
“This is our home,” Knox concluded, “and I’ve been really trying to connect with the essence of what it’s like around us.”
April Knox can be found online at aprilknoxart.com, where site visitors can also register for plein air classes in September; on Instagram at instagram.com/aprilknoxart; and as the featured exhibit for September in 2 Street Station, located in Co-Op Plaza on 2nd Avenue downtown, open Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.