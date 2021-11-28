Hanukkah is always on the 25th of Kislev of the Hebrew calendar, but its date is always changing on the Gregorian calendar (which is what we use in the United States). Most years, Hanukkah falls around the same time as Christmas, but it really snuck up on us this year.
Tonight is the first night of Hanukkah, only a few days after Thanksgiving.
Hanukkah is one of the more festive Jewish holidays, filled with lots of conversation, candles and games. It celebrates the reclaiming of the temple in Jerusalem from the Greeks and the miracle of lights that occurred when a one-day supply of oil burned brightly for eight days. We light a candle for each day that the oil lasted, which is why Hanukkah lasts for eight nights.
One of the activities that is popular during Hanukkah is the game of dreidel. It’s such a fun game because there’s no limit to how many players can participate, and it’s easy for players to join in or exit the game as the night goes on. My mom would often play a round or two, excuse herself to finish making the latkes (a potato pancake of sorts) and other food, then come back for more rounds once she was finished.
All of our dreidels have been around since before I can remember, but if you’d like to find one of your own I’d be sure to check the Hanukkah section in Fred Meyers or Walmart. There’s also a decent selection online as well. You only need one to play if you’re OK with sharing, but it is more fun if every player has their own personal dreidel to spin with.
Before you play, you’ll want to make sure that every player has an even amount of gelt. My family always uses chocolate coins, but pennies, chocolate chips, bottle caps, etc. will do. If you use candy, make sure to resist the temptation of snacking on your currency until the end of the game.
To start out, everyone should be sitting in a circle and should have their dreidels ready to spin.
At the beginning of each round, each player needs to put one piece of gelt in the pot (which is the middle). Anytime the pot is emptied, players need to add gelt in so that there’s always something in the middle.
During a player’s turn, they need to spin the dreidel once. Read the Hebrew letter that is facing up, and that determines the player’s action. If you are unfamiliar with Hebrew, I included a photo guide.
Nun indicates “nisht” or “nothing.” The player does nothing. The lucky gimel stands for “gantz” or “everything.” The player wins everything in the pot, and then each player needs to add one in again. Hey means “halb” or “half.” The player wins half of the pot, rounding up if the number of pieces in the pot is uneven. The dreaded shin means “shtel arayn” or “put in.” The player adds two game pieces to the pot.
If you lose all your game pieces, you can ask for a loan from another player or you are out.
Happy playing, and happy holidays!