Drones go from research to response in western Alaska
What began as a partnership between scientists and the Native Village of Unalakleet rapidly became a critical component of the statewide disaster response when ex-typhoon Merbok hammered 900 miles of Alaska coastline with high winds and storm surge in September 2022.
That’s the story behind the research presented this week at AGU by Jessica Garron, of the University of Alaska Fairbanks International Arctic Research Center, alongside co-authors from UAF, the Native Village of Unalakleet and the Association of Village Council Presidents.
The partnership initially trained drone pilots and got them licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration. The goal was to monitor erosion, environmental change, infrastructure and other points of interest to the community and to the U.S. Coast Guard, which funded an early phase of the work.
Once Merbok struck, those same drones took to the skies to provide rapid aerial imagery and up-to-date maps detailing damage to homes, roads and oil tanks. These maps also showed the riverine and coastal erosion that occurred during the storm.
“The pilots and their equipment were already on the ground, trained and able to be deployed first by the Coast Guard and later by FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency],” Garron said.
Drones differ from other ways of providing imagery of affected communities. Drones can collect imagery when clouds obscure the view of satellites, can get higher resolution images, and can be redeployed easily to follow up on points of interest.
The research discusses emergency applications for drone technology and steps to integrate drones into emergency operations. The availability of FAA Part 107 licensing in remote Alaska is one significant hurdle, as is the need for a pipeline to put drone data into the hands of decision-makers in places like the State Emergency Operations Center.
“There’s also the problem of weather,” Garron said. “Drones can fly under clouds, but wind and rain can still keep them grounded. It’s a matter of having one more tool in the toolbox for situational awareness.”
Exploring a changing Arctic coast with
Google Earth Engine
Arctic coastlines are changing rapidly in the face of climate change, placing coastal communities and infrastructure at risk. In Alaska, assessing coastlines is challenging due to limited observational data. This information is critical for predicting future shoreline changes and mitigating risk.
To address this issue, Noelle Helder, an Alaska Sea Grant State Fellow with the Alaska Center for Energy and Power at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, is working to develop geospatial systems that streamline and automate mapping of Alaska’s coastline.
The project uses Google Earth Engine, a cloud-based geospatial data repository and platform for analyzing satellite images, which is free for research use.
“With vast, accessible geospatial data repositories available at our fingertips, we are able to dramatically reduce the amount of time downloading and searching for data and can spend more time focusing on the innovation of useful automated mapping systems,” explained Helder.
Initial results suggest the open-source approach efficiently detects shoreline positions from satellite imagery and enables quantification of shoreline changes in the Arctic.
“With a growing archive of available satellite imagery, this automation technology has the potential to enable monitoring tools that continually update and help planners prioritize mitigation work in the face of rapid coastal changes,” Helder said.
The research team plans to expand the automated shoreline detection pipeline to include higher resolution satellite imagery and user tools for near-real-time monitoring.
Tolerating distress and regulating emotions in research work
Boreal forest ecologist and clinical mental health counselor Jessie Young-Robertson understands the stress that can accompany field work in remote settings. When researchers end up at a field station or on a research vessel, it may not be possible to get space when experiencing the mental and emotional distress that comes with daily living and doing a difficult job.
“Science is hard, particularly in remote settings,” said Young-Robertson, a University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher who is presenting a paper on the topic at the 2022 American Geophysical Union meeting.
“I think people struggle with managing distress in general,” she said. “And I think sometimes we have a habit of not treating ourselves or each other very well when we’re experiencing distress.”
Young-Robertson noted that distress is different from stress.
“Distress is like a really big feeling and a moment that is hard to manage,” she said. “It could be anger; it could be a big burst of anxiety. It’s usually due to something stressful occurring, like equipment breaking, things not going as planned or interpersonal struggles. Long-term distress tolerance or management is emotion regulation.”
Sometimes when people are in distress, they may do unhelpful things like yell at a colleague or a student, she said. “That has no place in the workplace.”
Unmanaged distress can also negatively impact our mental health.
“I think one of the barriers to being inclusive and diverse is that we don’t talk enough about interpersonal and mental health,” Young-Robertson said. “We don’t see the world as it is; we see it as we are.
“And there are some tools that we can use for ourselves to get through the moment and manage things a little bit differently,” she said. Mindfulness aimed at distress tolerance is one of the most accessible tools people can use in remote research environments.
Knowing a forest’s makeup is key for
firefighting
Wildfires are a natural part of the Alaska boreal ecosystem, but a recent increase in the number of fires with high acreage burned raises the risk for inhabitants.
Increasing temperature, reduced precipitation and dry and windy conditions are major causes of that increase.
Knowing the tree species of an area can help in fighting wildfires and in fire prevention decision-making. Accurate and repeated mapping of plant types, especially the shifting distribution of conifer and deciduous vegetation, is crucial for wildfire and land resource management.
Graduate student Anushree Badola of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute has been devising an approach to map the highly flammable vegetation. She has collected numerous 10-by-10-meter and 30-by- 30-meter field plots to validate the product in the Bonanza Creek Experimental Forest near Fairbanks.
Badola presented her work Wednesday at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union in Chicago.
She used an Airborne Visible InfraRed Imaging Spectrometer image acquired as a part of the NASA ABoVE campaign. She validated analysis of it by using the field-surveyed vegetation plots.
“I want to know the fraction of different species within a pixel, because within each square pixel we can have spruce, birch, aspen — we can have many different species,” she said.
“What we want to do with that is identify the proportion of needle leaf species because they are highly flammable,” she said. “Firefighters and land managers want to know the location of such species so that they can prioritize those areas.”
Conifer trees such as black and white spruce tend to burn and spread fire more quickly than deciduous trees such as aspen, birch and cottonwood. Interior Alaska forests contain all five species.