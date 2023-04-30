Some people pay hundreds of dollars to go on a flight seeing tour in the Alaska Range. For these soldiers, it was another training exercise.

The Sugar Bears at Fort Wainwright, a company of CH-47F Chinooks, have had a partnership with the National Park Service since the late 1970s to deliver fuel and supplies to the basecamp at Mount Denali.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.