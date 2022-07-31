Salmon migration

The College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is offering a new option within its undergraduate degree program that lets students study remotely and on a flexible schedule.

The Bachelor of Science degree in fisheries and marine sciences now has a fully online asynchronous concentration, making it the first undergraduate program in North America that lets students choose a blend of fisheries, marine biology and oceanography classes that can be completed asynchronously.

Alice Bailey is a public information officer and research vessel Sikuliaq science liaison at the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She can be reached at alice.bailey@alaska.edu.

