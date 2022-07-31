The College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is offering a new option within its undergraduate degree program that lets students study remotely and on a flexible schedule.
The Bachelor of Science degree in fisheries and marine sciences now has a fully online asynchronous concentration, making it the first undergraduate program in North America that lets students choose a blend of fisheries, marine biology and oceanography classes that can be completed asynchronously.
Asynchronous online learning allows students to view instructional materials at their own pace with preset deadlines. The fully online program does not have set meeting times, a feature that will help students balance college with work and other responsibilities.
“The goal of the asynchronous concentration is to provide access to students interested in fisheries and marine sciences who do not have the resources or opportunity to complete the Bachelor of Science degree at a UAF campus,” said Trent Sutton, associate dean of academic programs at CFOS.
Many popular courses from CFOS’s in-person Bachelor of Science program will be accessible in asynchronous form. Those include Salmon, People, Place; Introduction to Marine Mammal Biology; and Polar Marine Science.
The asynchronous program prepares students to work in fisheries and marine management, research, conservation, education, policy and industry. Students develop hands-on experience and employer connections through a required internship, and CFOS assists students in securing those internships through a variety of fisheries and marine sciences employers.
The program also prepares students for graduate studies in fisheries, marine biology, oceanography, marine policy and business administration. An undergraduate degree is a prerequisite for UAF’s Tamamta program, which focuses on Indigenous knowledge.
UAF’s eCampus provides a range of services, including help with enrollment and class schedules, to students enrolled in the fully online program.
More information can be found at UAF’s fisheries and marine sciences degree page. Please contact CFOS academic recruitment coordinator Kyle Rivera at kwrivera@alaska.edu or 907-474-6312 if you are interested in applying.
Alice Bailey is a public information officer and research vessel Sikuliaq science liaison at the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She can be reached at alice.bailey@alaska.edu.