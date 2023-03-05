The pollution line

Photo by Bill Simpson

A photo as seen from the Fairbanks parking garage top deck and looking toward Birch Hill. The star symbols show where mirrors were placed on Birch Hill. Analysis of the data shows that pollution is mostly below the dashed line when there is a strong inversion. You can see some domestic heating plumes being trapped at this level on the left of the photograph.

 Photo by Bill Simpson

Editor’s note: This column is a part of a series of articles on air quality research performed as a part of the UAF-led Fairbanks Winter Air Study, a.k.a. “Fair Air” (https://fairair.community.uaf.edu).

Fairbanks and North Pole residents know that temperature inversions trap pollution in a shallow layer near the ground, leading to poor air quality. Meteorologists know a lot about the inversion, but the depth of the polluted layer was first documented with pollution measurements made last winter as part of the Fairbanks Winter Air Study. In this study, four dozen international researchers came to Fairbanks to study pollution in the North.

Jochen Stutz is an expert from UCLA who visited Fairbanks to carry out this study last winter. Bill Simpson and Meeta Cesler-Maloney are University of Alaska Fairbanks air quality researchers. This work was funded by the National Science Foundation. For further information, visit https://fairair.community.uaf.edu/ or contact Bill Simpson at wrsimpson@alaska.edu.