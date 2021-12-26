David Burrell and Helen (Stevens) Burrell are more than excited to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today — Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
David and Helen met at a new student orientation function their first year at the University of Nottingham, England, in 1958. There was an instant connection between the two.
“Well, that would be love at first sight, wouldn’t it?” Helen said with a laugh when I asked her how she knew he was the one. Her husband “liked the look of (her)” and they had many things in common.
“He liked my hometown, which was Chichester in Sussex, and anybody who loved Chichester was great in my eyes,” Helen said. She also was fond of his Lambretta scooter, which they used to travel around on and had a great deal of fun with.
Even when they were dating, they knew that they had found the person they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with. “We dated for some time, and we had an understanding we were going to get married,” Helen said. David proposed to Helen after he got his bachelor’s degree. The wedding followed soon after.
David and Helen were married in Helen’s hometown on Boxing Day in 1961.
“The wedding was interesting,” Helen recalled. “It was extremely cold for England. It hadn’t snowed but it was going to snow, and the church didn’t have any heat in it.”
She had to wear thick wool garments underneath her wedding dress to stay warm. Not long after that, they ventured off on their honeymoon. Originally, they wanted to travel around England on the Lambretta scooter, but the roads were too icy.
Traveling is something they both love, so a simple thing like transportation wouldn’t get in the way of them seeing England. They ended up hitchhiking across England, riding in strangers’ cars.
“It was different and fun, and the snow had come by then. Cars were happy to take us because they wanted the weight in the back seat just because of the snow conditions,” Helen said. “We played snowball, threw snowballs outside a castle somewhere along the way. Life was good, life has been very good to us.”
In England, Helen worked as a math and physics high school teacher, and David earned his Ph.D. in Nottingham. Then in 1964, they emigrated to the United States where they first settled in Texas.
Helen said they didn’t know much about the United States when they first came, and that it was an exciting experience. Texas felt like another world to them, and it was quite the change. Nine months after being there, a professor named Dr. Hood invited them to join him on his move to Alaska and offered David a position at the Institute of Marine Science at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“We came to Alaska, and everybody was so friendly,” Helen said. “It felt like coming home, and we just loved Alaska right from the beginning.”
David and Helen bought their first home here in Fairbanks, but it was greatly damaged by the Fairbanks flood of 1967. They decided to fix it up, and David learned all sorts of skills to help bring their home back to life.
“He learned plumbing, electrical wiring, carpentry skills and he enjoyed it so much,” Helen said.
Eventually they outgrew their first home as they had three children who are all now in their 50s. They went on the search for a new house filled with character and projects. With David’s new set of skills, they wanted one he could fix up and really make their own.
The couple moved into their current house 40 years ago, Helen said. “We’ve got some unique features about this house, and we’ve had fun here.”
When they first moved to Alaska, Helen got her CPA license and worked in accounting and David worked as a professor in the Institute of Marine Science until retirement.
Before retirement, the they enjoyed a life of travel and adventure. They’re hoping to continue traveling again soon.
“We’ve traveled a lot. We have been to over 40 countries, I can’t remember exactly how many but it’s a lot,” Helen said. “Covid has slowed us down, but we are hoping to go to Mexico in the spring.”
David and Helen plan to commemorate their 60 years together with a summer celebration fishing on the Kenai Peninsula in July with their children Kari Burrell, Michael Burrell, and Elizabeth (John) McCranie.
As dual citizens, Helen and David will be receiving a notification from Queen Elizabeth congratulating them on their 60th wedding anniversary. “We should be getting that either on the day or shortly thereafter,” Helen said.
Congratulations on your 60th anniversary Helen and David, and I hope you have many more happy years ahead.