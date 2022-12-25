"I was that little kid standing outside of the glass case that Blue Babe is in going, ‘whoa,’” Iris Sutton said, explaining how the inspiration for her current work dates back to her childhood visits to the Museum of the North. “I think I’ve always been interested in the Ice Age. I don’t think there’s many Alaskan kids that are interested in animals that don’t wonder about the Ice Age.”

Sutton’s lifelong fascination with the wildlife that roamed Alaska in the ancient past has found expression in her show “Exploring Beringia,” which is on exhibit through the end of January at Well Street Art Company. “This show was started because I applied to the Homer Council on the Arts to do a show in Homer,” Sutton said. The council wanted her show to have an overall theme, and because she had long wanted to explore the Ice Age through her art, she chose it as a topic. After her application was accepted, she said, “I got to spend the last two years exploring and researching what life was like in Interior and Northern Alaska 20,000 years ago.”