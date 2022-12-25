"I was that little kid standing outside of the glass case that Blue Babe is in going, ‘whoa,’” Iris Sutton said, explaining how the inspiration for her current work dates back to her childhood visits to the Museum of the North. “I think I’ve always been interested in the Ice Age. I don’t think there’s many Alaskan kids that are interested in animals that don’t wonder about the Ice Age.”
Sutton’s lifelong fascination with the wildlife that roamed Alaska in the ancient past has found expression in her show “Exploring Beringia,” which is on exhibit through the end of January at Well Street Art Company. “This show was started because I applied to the Homer Council on the Arts to do a show in Homer,” Sutton said. The council wanted her show to have an overall theme, and because she had long wanted to explore the Ice Age through her art, she chose it as a topic. After her application was accepted, she said, “I got to spend the last two years exploring and researching what life was like in Interior and Northern Alaska 20,000 years ago.”
The paintings depict a range of animals, some long vanished and others still thriving. Caribou, musk oxen, grizzly bears, and Arctic ground squirrels, which have been in Alaska for millennia, are among those that the Alaska-born artist has been watching all her life, so she had living examples to model her images on. Meanwhile, Blue Babe, the 36,000-year-old mummified steppe bison at the museum, provided a rare opportunity to clearly see what one of Alaska’s prehistoric animals looked like. Figuring out how to paint extinct forms of fauna, however, “took a lot of reading and guessing and talking to people and looking at similar species that are still around.”
It wasn’t all guessing. Sutton’s childhood was steeped in Alaska. Her family was living along the Tozitna River when she was born, subsequently moving to Manley Hot Springs and then Nome before landing in Fairbanks when she was junior-high aged. “Growing up in the Bush, you know a lot about animals. You’re very familiar with how their bodies work,” she said. Her father trapped, and he would skin the animals at home “and let us look at them or play with them,” she recalled. This gave her a solid understanding of anatomy.
She feels this upbringing helped forge her artistic pursuits as well. “Growing up in a small school,” she said of the schools she attended in rural Alaska, “they really encouraged kids to explore their passions,” adding that teachers “were able to do that when you’re in a classroom with seven kids. You get individual attention.”
Sutton grew up exploring both art and her surroundings, and upon reaching adulthood, entered UAF, where she majored in elementary education and minored in art. “I always enjoyed painting and drawing and all of those things. But I wanted something a little more substantial to lean on if I needed to. So I went for elementary ed, thinking if I did that I could eventually teach art.” Still, she added, “I took way more classes than I needed to just to minor in art. Most semesters I took one art class just because I enjoyed it.”
Post-graduation, her daughter was born and, “I decided I wanted to try and paint for a little while and be her mom and not put her in daycare and get a regular job.” During this time at home, she recalled, “I started painting and would spend hours every day painting.”
Eventually she had her first show in 2011, where “I sold a bunch of paintings and was so blown away by that. It kind of gave me the idea that maybe I could paint for a while. At least while the kids were little and not in school.” Since then, Sutton has gained prominence locally.
One of the hallmarks of her work is her use of bright colors on her animal images rather than painting them in their natural shades. She does this, she said, “partly because I think that it makes it more interesting for people to look at, and partly because it’s more fun for me.”
The idea originated in college when she was doing a painting of several moose. “There were lots of legs and three moose, just in a sketch on canvas, and hard to keep straight,” she recalled. She decided, “I’ll just make one this color, one this color, one this color, then I’ll get them all straight.” She initially figured she would go back and paint them all brown, but realized she was on to something unique. “It’s been so wonderful to do bright colors.”
The colors add distinctiveness to each animal in her paintings. “Every individual in a collective has a different personality,” she explained, and the colors in her animals highlight this. In one piece, which shows a trio of cranes, Sutton first placed them in differing poses to show aspects of their anatomies, then painted them orange, yellow and bluish-grey. The resulting image draws the viewer’s eyes to the singularity of each bird in a fashion that natural coloring wouldn’t accomplish.
The same technique is used in her recent children’s book, “My Trip to Grandpa’s,” which tells of a child’s dogsled ride through Alaska and highlights the state’s natural wonders. It was published in conjunction with a show at the Venue last year, and like much of her work, is rooted in her childhood. “In winter, we definitely traveled by dogsled,” she said.
Sutton said these days her summers are devoted to Ice Wedge Farm, her community supported agriculture business, while winters find her in the studio. Both endeavors are rooted in the place she has spent her life living in and learning about. “I really am focused on Alaska for my artwork generally because that’s what I know most closely,” she concluded. “I think that it’s important to do what you know.”
Iris Sutton can be found on the web at https://icewedgeart.wordpress.com/. Her show “Exploring Beringia” will be displayed through the end of January at Well Street Art Company, located at 1304 Well Street, open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 12-6 PM. Her book can be purchased at the Venue.