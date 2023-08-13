It was early 1914, and Eva Montgomery’s parents Jane and Frederick were in despair.

They could not understand why their 30-year-old daughter was going to leave their cozy home in Belfast, Ireland, and make a long, dangerous journey of some 4,000 miles to Fairbanks, a small town in remote Interior Alaska.

James Bartlett is a freelance writer and author of the book “The Alaskan Blonde: Sex, Secrets and the Hollywood Story that Shocked America.”