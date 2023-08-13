It was early 1914, and Eva Montgomery’s parents Jane and Frederick were in despair.
They could not understand why their 30-year-old daughter was going to leave their cozy home in Belfast, Ireland, and make a long, dangerous journey of some 4,000 miles to Fairbanks, a small town in remote Interior Alaska.
Born in June 1883, Eva was the oldest of what official records seem to indicate were their six children, though only three were mentioned by name in the 1911 census: brother Frederick Alexander, a clerk who was born in 1892, Mary (known as Molly) Henrietta, born in 1896 and an embroiderer, and the youngest, Richard, born in 1898.
They were by all accounts a musical family. Eva was director of a local choir, and Molly become a noted contralto singer who married an opera conductor in 1923.
By that time, Eva had been gone for nearly a decade.
“They gave me up for dead,” she said in a 1951 article in Reader’s Digest, yet she had been determined to follow New York-born Arthur McGown, 10 years her senior, to Fairbanks. It is known they met and romanced via letters, but she always apparently resented the idea she was what we might call a “mail-order bride.”
How they first connected by mail, and for how long, is unknown. An article, “The Love of Eva McGown” by Dorothy Walworth, says that Eva had “an Irish brogue, with a touch of Scottish,” so perhaps the extended Montgomery and McGown families shared an Ulster-Scots heritage?
It mattered little to the determined bride-to-be, even when McGown, probably too busy to leave the Model Café on First Avenue, which he co-owned and manned the grill at, said he would not be able to meet her in New York.
Her trip ended up taking five weeks. Firstly, by ship across the Atlantic from Southampton to New York, then six days by train to Seattle, then a steamship to Valdez, then horse-drawn sleigh, and finally a dog sled to Fairbanks.
Often the only woman in the trail roadhouses, she said that there were “rough and tough men” everywhere, “but never a cursing word did they say in my hearing. They gave me hot bricks for my feet and wrapped furs around me.”
On her arrival in Fairbanks, she later told Reader’s Digest that she wondered if she “dreaming awake. Where am I? And what am I doing? It was so different from my little green island home.”
She married Arthur as soon as she arrived on Feb. 26, and never regretted her decision, saying “I loved him well. For him I left all I had known.”
The newlyweds set up home in a 14-by-18, three-room former stage route bunkhouse, but sadly, within just a few years Arthur became sick with what was diagnosed as a bone tumor. For over a decade Eva was his carer, recalling that she cut the wood, tended the fire, shoveled snow, and dealt with the long, dark winters, and the all-day lights of summer.
She took some time to return to her family in Belfast during that time too, as records show that in September 1922 she was issued with U.S. passport certificate 221059, and was in New York a couple of weeks later before taking an ocean liner across to Ireland.
The trip might have been prompted by the fact that her home city of Belfast was now the capital of the newly-created Northern Ireland, a collection of six counties now separate — but still joined — to the 26 counties of the Republic of Ireland.
Arthur died of cancer on April 24, 1930, and she left their cabin soon after, taking up residence in room 207 of the Nordale Hotel on Second Avenue, where she lived until her death.
Eva sold the café, took small jobs, volunteered at the local hospital, undertook her choir and organ-playing duties at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, and as she had done all her life, looked for comfort and inspiration in her faith.
She struggled with her grief too, and began visiting other bereaved women like herself. “Then people started sending other people to me,” she recalled in an interview. “Pretty soon, it was ‘Go see Eva, she’ll help’ and ‘Have you been to see Eva McGown?’”
Slowly but surely, she became a friend, confidante, and guide to people who, like her, had arrived in the town exhausted, wide-eyed, and unsure of the future. She would greet them with kind words, a cup of Irish tea, maybe a shoulder to cry on, or even a welcoming gift.
She worked out of a tiny office in the Nordale Hotel and explained that “I never had children of my own, but as someone once said, I’m the mother of all the cheechakoes.”
During the years of World War II and beyond, the population of Fairbanks exploded with soldiers, their wives, and workers on the Alaska Highway, and the small city found itself desperately short of housing — so the Chamber of Commerce put the ever-friendly Eva on the payroll.
For $75 a month she was now the city’s official hostess, and she helped organize temporary beds everywhere — in churches, theaters and even the local prison.
In September 1947 she travelled to England for several months, and during her trip she was interviewed on radio by the famous broadcaster Richard Dimbleby at the BBC Studios in London.
The 14-minute interview was relayed live on KFAR Radio at the same time, and audiences heard her explain her complicated journey from Fairbanks via a bus to Whitehorse, a ship down to Vancouver, then Seattle, then a train east, and then across the Atlantic by ship.
She also mentioned seeing her two sisters and friends, that she had visited “lots of churches and Parliament,” saw the Peter Pan statue in Regent’s Park, Prime Minister Clement Atlee in Oxford, and was shocked by the damage that had been done to London during World War II.
A few years later in 1953, territorial governor B. Frank Heintzleman issued a proclamation naming McGown as “Alaska’s honorary hostess,” and in April that year she had perhaps her biggest moment in the spotlight, when she appeared on television show “This Is Your Life.”
The show was hosted by Ralph Edwards, and her appearance was part of the first broadcast of Fairbanks television station KFAR.
Later that decade she was immortalized on film too, both fictionally and as walk-on extra, in the 1960 adaptation of the book “Ice Palace” by Edna Ferber. The movie filmed partly in Fairbanks, and featured a character called Bridie Ballantyne, the official greeter for the fictional city of Baranof, and no one could mistake who she had been based on.
The story was about the struggle between two men for the love of a woman — Bridie — as well as family drama, and their opposing views about Alaska gaining statehood.
It was reckoned that by the early 1960s, she had helped 50,000 people, including students, tourists, and visitors, with a kind word, sound advice, a job tip, or even a loan out of her own pocket. She was virtually ever-present at every event — even weddings and funerals — and was often the first call for any visiting celebrities.
Traveling again back to England in 1960 and in 1962, the latter as part of a “world tour” in which newspapers described her as a kind of roving ambassador one of the newest U.S. states. On these trips she met former pupils and appeared on local television in Belfast, where she confessed she was homesick — for Alaska.
Her love for Ireland never left her though, and in May 1964 she placed a small lost and found notice in the Daily News-Miner after mislaying an Aer Lingus gold stickpin with a shamrock center, which was listed as having “great sentimental value.”
Back in Fairbanks at the Nordale Hotel, she often received letters from around the world, and until arthritis made it no longer possible, she played the organ and led the choir at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. She was said to be a fine soprano too, and one of her greatest honors was surely in 1971.
During the intermission of a production of the opera “Dido and Aeneas” at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the Eva McGown Music Room officially received its name, and after being presented with roses and an engraved plague by university President William R. Wood, Eva recalled the many children she had instructed when she was a choir director in Belfast, and affirmed that she “was no shy Irish ‘Colleen,’ not me.”
Tragically, just a few months later in February 1972, she and three other people lost their lives in a fire at the Nordale Hotel. Eva was 88 years old, and it was revealed that in the ashes of the hotel, there had been a small box of hers. In it was a piece of dried sod from Ireland.
Her funeral was hugely attended, and she was buried in Clay Street Cemetery next to her beloved Arthur.
Even today, Fairbanksians of a certain age remember her as lively and friendly, especially to children, one person recalling that “She always gave a speech on local radio on St. Patrick’s Day,” and many more still remembering her distinctive violet perfume, big hats, and fancy dresses.
In 1999 a stained-glass window created from over 500 pieces was unveiled at St. Matthew’s, which shows Eva playing the organ for their choir, and the cabin that she and Arthur shared is in Pioneer Park (#23). The Museum there also has some of her artifacts, including a picture of her wearing the crown as the Queen Regent of the 1962 Winter Festival.
There are other mementos at the Fairbanks Community Museum, and the Eva McGown archives — two box files of photographs and some letters — are housed at UAF. Those archives feature a souvenir photo taken outside the famous Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and a playful picture of her wearing a lei and playing a ukulele, among others.
A street near the Noel Wien Library is named after her too, and she would surely be pleased to see how far Fairbanks has come over the years.