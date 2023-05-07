As the snow slowly gives way to bare ground and the sun lingers late into the evenings, students and staff at the UA Museum of the North begin to wind down the spring semester. May ushers in a time of celebration as well as an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of the academic year.
Being the only teaching and research-based museum in the state, visitors to the museum don’t have to look far in any direction at UAMN to find someone celebrating their academic year accomplishments.
For example, Cade Kellam is among several Visitor Services employees who are completing degrees this year. Cade spent the winter writing his master’s thesis on black-tailed deer habitat while working as a museum attendant. During his time at the museum, he discovered a painting in the Rose Berry Alaska Art Gallery that he eventually featured in his thesis defense presentation. After a long winter of writing, Kellam looks forward to spending the summer hiking with his dog, Paul.
Other students gravitate toward the museum for the unique opportunity to work with museum research collections, like Keiler Collier, a former curatorial assistant in the Ornithology Lab.
“I wanted to study birds, wanted to do genetics, and had substantial museum experience. Kevin Winker’s lab was a natural fit. I had actually read at least one of his papers on specimen prep in my prior work at the University of Colorado, without realizing he was the same person whose lab I was applying to work in.”
Collier spent time preparing bird specimens for research, which included making study skins, cleaning skeletons, and sampling tissues while working on his master’s degree. After making some adjustments to his research due to COVID, he eventually studied transberingian divergence and speciation in birds using mitochondrial DNA. He now works in a population genetics firm in Abu Dhabi and looks back on his time at the UAMN with much fondness.
The UAMN is often an anchor point for many students during their studies. However, some staff members have put down roots at the museum. Angela Linn, senior collections manager of the Ethnology & History Department, has been working at UAMN since 1996.
“I decided in 2014 to go back and pursue my Ph.D. as a career growth opportunity, but also because I’ve wanted for a very long time to set the record straight about the history of our museum. I realized that many of the museums in Alaska don’t have a great deal of clarity on their own histories, so I thought this would be a great opportunity to help everyone better understand the history of our institutions. I also wanted to learn more about how the tribal museums and cultural centers in Alaska are serving their communities and how we might be able to learn from each other.”
Working at the museum offers a unique opportunity for students to fully embed themselves within their topic of study. Linn says, “My dissertation is totally intertwined with my daily work. I often use the historical resources I’ve uncovered about the UAMN in my daily work, and I also share that history with my colleagues around the state.”
Megan Koch, director of Visitor Services and Marketing, has been studying professional communication while working full-time at the museum. Much like Linn, she also finds her professional work an inspiration for her studies. She says, “I have an undergraduate degree in fine art and a minor in business and have completed coursework toward a graduate degree for a number of years. My interactions with and feedback received from visitors throughout my time as the head of Visitor Services encouraged me to dive into communication research and finish my degree.”
Koch is looking forward to continued research focusing on visual communication and Arctic identity that advances the museum’s mission, and she is also excited to greet what is projected to be a record number of visitors to the museum this summer.
Mallory Gulbranson has been with the museum in a variety of roles since she arrived in Fairbanks to begin her undergraduate degree in Biology, which she completed last year. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Biology while working in the dynamic role of museum research specialist for the Mammalogy Department.
“My work in the molecular lab supports Dr. Link Olson’s ongoing research on the phylogenetic relationships among the tenrecs of Madagascar. I also work in the Mammalogy Lab, processing specimens to be housed in the collections and managing specimen data through the Arctos database. Additionally, I enjoy participating in outreach to museum visitors through Family Days and other events.”
For Gulbranson, the connection between her daily duties and her educational pursuits is inextricably linked. “Much of the work that I will complete for my thesis is specimen based and relies on the large collection of specimens housed in the museum. Work that I complete in the Mammalogy Lab will be a part of my education, while the work that I complete in the molecular lab will complement my educational goals.”
Together, the faculty, staff, and students of UAMN make the museum a one-of-a-kind teaching- and research-based institution. As an integral unit on the UAF campus and a world-renowned repository for millions of objects and specimens, the research potential is limitless.
This May, as final papers are submitted, theses are defended, and caps and gowns are donned, we not only celebrate the accomplishments of the culminating academic year, but we also look forward to what the next one will bring. Congratulations to UAF students on their accomplishments this semester and best wishes to the class of 2023.
Maxine Laberge is a Fellow at the University Alaska Museum of the North.