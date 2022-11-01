Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of columns about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association.
One of the Fairbanks Concert Association’s most compelling qualities is its diverse programming. On Saturday, it will present the indie rock band Making Movies, a largely Latino group that creates music that encompasses the Americas as a whole.
The band’s eclectic sound is just one example of FCA’s richly varied 75th season, which this year ranges from classical music and popular styles of rock, jazz, folk, country, Celtic, indie, roots and Indigenous to cabaret, theater as therapy, circus acrobatics, musical theater and comedy.
In its early years, FCA’s programming was less heterogeneous. From its beginnings in 1947 through its first four decades, the organization presented predominantly classical programs. Following the nationwide Community Concerts model, which aimed to bring a “Carnegie Hall in every town” and democratize access to the western musical canon, FCA delivered high-quality yet standardized classical music. Accessible 18th-, 19th- and early 20th-century classics for voice, piano and strings represented the core of its performance content, supplemented by occasional artful arrangements of folk and traditional songs from around the world. During its first decade, only a handful of selected FCA performers broke this musical mold: American folk and ballad singer Virginia Davis, Brazilian vocalist and guitarist Olga Coelho, American baritone and folk and early music revivalist John Langstaff, and Richard Dyer-Bennet, an English minstrel often compared to Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie.
These musical mavericks, like Dyer-Bennet, who recorded on his own label and was blacklisted during the Red Scare in the 1950s, were in a sense the indie artists of their day. Following the most general definition of the word, to be indie is to be independent from the mainstream, to consciously deviate from the norm, and to oppose conformity. Despite the generally conservative nature of concert associations, the willingness of FCA to occasionally premiere less-conventional artists in its early years speaks to its open-mindedness as an arts organization and to Fairbanks as a community.
It would be inaccurate, however, to assume that FCA’s “serious” performers didn’t venture away from their usual repertoire. Over time, many of them popularized classical music in their own way. Examples range from the concert stage and film renditions of Boogie Woogie Chopin by Amparo Iturbi to the sophisticated fusion of classical, jazz and rock stylings of Peter Nero, and more recent classical crossover performances from Quartetto Gelato and hip-hop sensation Black Violin. Finally, just earlier this month, piano virtuoso Alpin Hong brilliantly entertained, inspired and educated concert, school and radio audiences with his fresh and tasteful mashup of classical, popular, film and video game music.
Even though FCA’s change in programming tended to occur slowly and sporadically, once that shift occurred it often became standardized. This change appeared to follow the degree of familiarity that board members and the audience had with a particular genre or style. For example, straightforward comedy didn’t appear until the mid- to late-1980s when it finally emerged by way of classical music with the presentation of P.D.Q. Bach and Victor Borge.
FCA’s first true rock act took place with the presentation of Los Lobos in November 1994. With its enormous worldwide hit of the Mexican folk song cover of “La Bamba,” the band had already a huge following by the time it performed in Fairbanks. Some of its star power expressed itself in unexpected ways. For example, one of the Peewee teams in the local youth hockey league that winter season named itself after the group. The performance ended up being a huge success and helped pave the way for other, more heavily amplified acts to follow, like Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and OK Go.
Bringing it full circle, longtime Los Lobos saxophonist and keyboardist Steve Berlin heard Making Movies perform as an opener in 2011. Captivated by their unique sound and message, he asked the young band to produce their next album. They accepted, and Berlin ended up working on their next three releases, all to positive reviews. Now with their latest release, XOPA, Spanish slang for “What’s up?” and a translation of “soup” — referring to the group’s mixture of influences — the unique music of Making Movies further contributes to FCA’s most diverse season yet.
Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He serves on the Fairbanks Concert Association Board as a vice president and chair of the Artist Selection Committee.