Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of columns about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association.

One of the Fairbanks Concert Association’s most compelling qualities is its diverse programming. On Saturday, it will present the indie rock band Making Movies, a largely Latino group that creates music that encompasses the Americas as a whole.

Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He serves on the Fairbanks Concert Association Board as a vice president and chair of the Artist Selection Committee.