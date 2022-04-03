Museums are many things to many people. To some, they are a place to engage with history. Others visit museums to see oddities or learn about the natural and cultural world. Some visit to experience art, enjoy a coffee with friends, shop for a grandchild or pass time while on vacation. Museums are a resource for artists, culture bearers and scientists. At their core, museums are repositories for collections of objects or specimens. They are also places for people and for connections.
The word museum derives from Latin and Greek and indicates “a shrine to the Muses.” The nine Muses of Greek mythology were goddesses of arts and sciences. In some accounts, they are the daughters of Zeus, king of the gods, and Mnemosyne (“Memory”). A mouseion was a place to worship the Muses. Later, it came to refer to a place for the public display of knowledge, or, a museum.
Museums like those you might recognize today are said to have emerged in the 18th century. However, humans have been collecting, displaying and sharing for thousands of years.
The UA Museum of the North is a tourist destination, scientific research institute, art gallery, cultural and historical center, university resource and community organization. Collections at the UAMN range from animals, plants, fossils and insects to cultural items, artworks and historical objects. The museum’s Education and Public Programs department works to provide opportunities for connection to all the museum is and all it holds.
The Education and Public Programs team facilitates such opportunities through programming and partnerships. One path of connection is through schools. This year marks the 41st year of guided field trips at the museum. In a typical year, about 3,000 students visit the museum on a guided or teacher-led field trip. Guided field trips are facilitated by docent volunteers from the community, most of whom have been teaching at the museum for many years. At the onset of Covid, the museum was unable to offer in-person field trips or engage directly with docents at the museum. Like so many other avenues of outreach, museum staff had to find new ways to connect. Students are now once again roaming galleries with docents but new ways of connecting have endured.
When other options were limited, museum kits served as a link to the collections for teachers and homeschool parents. The UAMN Education team worked with partners and community to find additional new ways of sharing hands-on resources. The museum partners with afterschool programs of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, as well as with entities including the statewide Alaska Afterschool Network. Partnerships allow the museum to better serve families from sources they are directly connected to. Over the past two years, UAMN developed learning packets for students and families. Funding from NASA allowed the museum to distribute 500 space-themed packets to 22 communities across Alaska since 2020. Additionally, Halloween and other themed packets were created by the hundreds for Fairbanks area families to engage in explorations together at home.
Finding ways to connect while “distancing” led to new tools such as the Virtual Museum. Videos, live online events, digital exhibits and activities for youth and families were created and shared. The UAMN Education team developed and posted over 190 unique activities online since 2020. The offerings filled needs for engagement and also opened doors for more Alaskans to connect with the UAMN. The free resources have become an online library that can be shared with teachers, librarians, and families plus utilized in the museum’s own distance learning efforts.
Other virtual success stories were the result of partnerships and connections. The museum is a longtime partner of the Interior Alaska District Science Fair, giving community awards to students. For two years while student projects could not be hosted in person, the museum stepped in as the online host for a virtual science fair. The museum’s first virtual space camp was held in 2021, following a suite of successful virtual programs for youth. Partnership with UAF engineering students and Alaska Space Grant allowed for fun-filled day of in-person rocket building and launching at the conclusion of camp.
Points of connection are not the same for all people. Some connect through kids, some through shared history, and some on their own. Some come seeking information and others with stories to share. Everyone brings a personal history and narrative with them when they walk into a gallery, engage with an object, or participate in professional work with museum collections. The museum can serve as a place to see the viewpoints of others and encounter diverse ways of knowing. It can be a catalyst to encourage dialogue between communities and generations.
UAMN offers programming for school children, family events on and offsite, workshops for teens and adults, teacher trainings, and classes for older adults. Passes for free admission to the museum are available through partnerships with the Noel Wien, North Pole, Fort Wainwright, and Eielson libraries. Through virtual programming, museum kits, and relationship building, UAMN reaches communities all across the state.
Today, museums are not only for scholars or worshippers of the Muses. Museums serve as places to connect with natural and cultural history, each other, and our own selves. They are places centered on collections and connections. Engage with a museum to make memories, recharge, be inspired, discover something new or old, and foster and forge connections.
