The core mission of the University of Alaska Museum of the North (UAMN) is to collect, preserve and study Alaska’s vast natural and cultural heritage. Most of the museum’s natural history collections, namely mammals, birds, insects, fishes, and plants are specifically tasked with documenting the diversity of modern organisms that exist today in Alaska and the circumpolar north. As impressive as that sounds, UAMN has one other natural history collection – Earth Sciences – that is tasked with the equally monumental job of preserving the fossil record of all these groups of organisms throughout Alaska’s entire geological history. While the Earth Sciences holdings include rocks, minerals – and yes, gold – it is primarily a fossil collection that spans over 500 million years of history and covers a geographic region one-fifth the area of the Lower 48.
The Earth Sciences collection dates back to the origin of the museum itself. German immigrant and collector-explorer Otto Geist, who was trained by the likes of Olaus and Margaret Murie, established the first collections for the museum at the behest of university president Charles
Bunnell. In addition to archaeological and ethnological objects, Geist also procured Quaternary mammal fossils, such as mammoth tusks and bones, bison mummies, and a host of other iconic mammals from the last Ice Age. Indeed, the history of the Earth Sciences collection is intimately linked to the history of Fairbanks itself because many of these fossils were found as the fortuitous byproduct of placer mining for gold. All told, Geist amassed thousands of Ice Age mammal bones from Interior Alaska over the course of nearly four decades (many of which were also shipped to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City) and today his efforts form the core of the Earth Sciences collection.
In the intervening years, and under the leadership of two previous curators, the collection grew steadily and today numbers approximately 125,000 specimens. This includes a 200-million-year history of fossil plants, such as a spectacular 2-meter-wide palm leaf from 55 million-year old rocks in Southeast Alaska. We also curate an impressive array of fossil marine invertebrates that reach back to the Cambrian Period, when the first evidence of most major animal groups such as arthropods, mollusks and chordates (the group to which we belong) first appeared in the rock record 540 million years ago. In terms of sheer number of specimens and space occupied in our facility, our holdings of fossil vertebrates (animals with backbones) is the most impressive part of our collection. UAMN boasts one of the largest holdings of Ice Age mammals in North America, including iconic specimens like Blue Babe (a mummified steppe bison) and Bison Bob (a rare, nearly complete steppe bison from the North Slope). An abundant record of mammoths, horses and carnivores like Beringian lions and short-faced bears also reside in our collection and importantly, receive the greatest number of research requests from scientists around the world.
UAMN also houses the single most important record of polar dinosaurs anywhere. Arriving in Alaska in 2007 as a vertebrate paleontologist and the new Earth Sciences curator, I was amazed at the variety of material and as-yet untapped scientific potential of this collection. It has since become the main thrust of my own research efforts in Alaska, not only to describe and study existing material but also to conduct field work in various reaches of the state to discover and collect new material. Over the course of nearly 15 years, I have co-led fieldwork to nearly every corner of Alaska with Kevin May, UAMN Operations Manager. In search of undiscovered wonders, we have been accompanied by a cadre of students, volunteers and professional colleagues. In the course of this fieldwork, we have documented and collected data on an abundance of life from the Mesozoic, or Age of Dinosaurs, with the generous support of agencies who manage these lands, including the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Forest Service. As a federal repository, these agencies rely on UAMN to house, preserve and hold in public trust the federally owned fossils recovered from these vast land areas.
One of the most amazing stories of Alaska’s fossil past, and one that sparked the greatest research interest to me, is that of dinosaurs and other life that lived on what is today the North Slope of Alaska, 73 million years ago. These fossils are exposed in river-cut bluffs of the Prince Creek Formation, which was originally deposited on a forested floodplain environment teeming with dinosaurs, birds, mammals and fish. Amazingly, and thanks to the power of plate tectonics, Alaska was as much as 10 degrees of latitude farther north than today, meaning the dinosaurs we find there were the northernmost dinosaurs that ever roamed planet Earth. How cool is that?
Thirty years of museum fieldwork in northern Alaska has revealed some surprising insight into the polar dinosaurs that were early residents of our state. We recognize at least 14 different dinosaur species existed here, but only four of those have yet to be formally named. One of those was the dominant herbivore of the time and a 25-foot-long duck-billed dinosaur our team named Ugrunaaluk kuukpikensis, which roughly translates to “ancient chewer of the Colville River” in Iñupiaq. We now recognize that most, if not all the dinosaurs that lived in this area also reproduced in the Arctic as well, based on the discovery of tiny bones and teeth of the babies we recovered from a process of screening sediment not unlike panning for gold. If they reproduced there they almost certainly lived there year-round. This, in turn, necessitates overwintering at high latitudes and enduring freezing conditions (but not as cold as today) and up to four months of complete winter darkness. How they managed to do this raises major questions that we continue to pursue in our research.
An integral part of our work also involves understanding all the other fascinating organisms that coexisted with dinosaurs in this unique Arctic ecosystem. We collect fossil plants, such as petrified tree stumps 14 inches in diameter that provide unassailable evidence for the existence of a once forested North Slope. If you had gone fishing in the ancient rivers draining the young Brooks Range you might have caught relatives of modern pike and salmon, and even landed the occasional sturgeon or paddlefish. Scurrying under the toes of dinosaurs were at least five species of mouse-sized mammals, including marsupials, the extinct multituberculates, and a placental mammal (the group to which humans belong). We even found the oldest fossil bird bones and teeth in Alaska, including evidence that they were nesting on the rich Arctic breeding grounds over 70 million years ago.
The Earth Sciences collection is essentially a time capsule for many different windows of time in different locations. Many of these stories are yet to be told. Students, staff and collaborators who work in and contribute to the collection will continue to grow our understanding of Alaska’s fascinating geological history.
