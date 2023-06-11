Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series on Alaska-focused energy topics contributed by Gwen Holdmann, Alaska Center for Energy and Power founder and UAF Associate Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships.Environmentally sustainable hydro is something we have learned how to do.
I have a professional fixation with Iceland. I first became familiar with the country’s energy landscape in 2004 as a young engineer tasked with figuring out how to design a feasible geothermal power plant for Chena Hot Springs Resort, just north of Fairbanks. This was challenging because its geothermal water is a far lower temperature than what is conventionally required for power generation. In the geothermal power industry, all roads eventually lead to Iceland, and mine did as well. In 2016, I was awarded a Fulbright Arctic Scholarship to Iceland, and I spent several months working with Iceland’s National Energy Authority. I was interested in deepening my understanding of Iceland’s energy network to see if we could similarly build a robust private and public sector energy ecosystem for Alaska. For their part, Icelanders were interested in how our success at Chena could unlock vast and underutilized “low” temperature geothermal resources for electricity production.
Renewable energy proponents hold up Iceland as an example of a nation that is a global leader in clean energy development, and deservedly so — though a dearth of domestic fossil fuels gave them a firm push in the renewables direction. Today, Iceland relies almost entirely on geothermal and hydroelectric energy to meet its energy needs. What is most interesting to me, however, is that they have harnessed their geothermal resources in a way that results not only in sustainable energy, but exceptionally low cost energy — some of the most affordable in the world, averaging around 10 cents/kWh delivered in U.S. Dollars.
Alaska and Iceland share many similarities, though Iceland is lightyears ahead in local food production, value-added processing and cutting edge innovation. For example, they are currently constructing the largest private-sector direct air carbon capture plant in the world. My personal observation is that key to Iceland’s success is that they are entrepreneurial, creative, highly educated, willing to take risks, and take pride in their nation and their culture. I feel that these are qualities that Alaskans share and can apply to the many lessons we can learn from Iceland’s successes.
Energy infrastructure is a place where the similarities, but also the stark differences, between Alaska and Iceland are particularly glaring. Iceland’s main electric transmission grid extends in a big loop, following the Ring Road, which traces the outer perimeter of the island. As a traditionally ocean-facing country, the population is almost entirely concentrated around the perimeter within 50 miles of the coast; the central highlands is a foreboding landscape of sparse vegetation and volcanic domes capped with thick glaciers. The distance around the Ring Road is about 810 miles — a couple hundred miles longer than Alaska’s Railbelt grid, which runs from Homer through Anchorage, on through a gap in the Alaska range to terminate just beyond Fairbanks.
There are many similarities between Iceland’s “Ring Grid” and Alaska’s “Railbelt Grid.” The Ring Grid serves all of Iceland’s population of 370,000 residents, while the Railbelt serves about 70% of Alaska’s 733,000 residents. Both have a large metropolitan area (Reykjavik and Anchorage) representing about half their population, a number of smaller inter-tied communities, and a large secondary city a full 6-7 hours distant from the “big” city (Akureyri and Fairbanks).
Despite these superficial similarities, there is one crucial difference. Iceland has a much lower delivered cost of power, ranging from 6.8 cents/kWh for businesses to about 14 cents/kWh for residential customers, averaging to 10 cents/kWh compared to the Railbelt’s 20 cents/kWh.
Most of Iceland’s power is from hydroelectric with some geothermally-sourced electricity, though considering both heating and electric loads, geothermal is the largest energy source. But unlike the dams in the Pacific Northwest I explored last week, Iceland’s power plants are not legacy construction. Kárahnjúkar dam, for example, Iceland’s largest plant at 690 MW of installed capacity, was only completed in 2007. That is a very recent development by big hydro standards in the U.S., and there is likely still debt service associated with it. There is a different reason why Iceland’s energy cost is half of Alaska’s, and it has to do with economies of scale. Iceland produces and sells way more power than the Railbelt grid — on a per capita basis, it is nearly four times more. In fact, Iceland is the largest electricity producer per capita in the world. And that makes a big difference.
Economies of scale are crucial when trying to produce low-cost commodities or services. And it is a real challenge in all parts of Alaska when it comes to producing lower-cost energy. In general, when you are manufacturing a product or providing a service, there is an inverse relationship between the per-unit fixed cost and the quantity produced. In English, that means the more of a product or service you provide to a larger market, the lower the cost per unit for the goods or service — at least up to some point. This is because the fixed costs are spread over more units of production and/or customers. Modern examples include Amazon, Uber, Airbnb and hosts of others — each of which drive their business success with underlying economies of scale. The fact that Iceland sells way more power than Alaska — plus the fact that hydro and geothermal are capital-intensive with high fixed costs and low variable costs — means they are able to spread the cost to generate that power over more units of electricity sold. In fact, according to some, economy of scale in a utility is the single largest driver in electricity cost. That is something Iceland has in abundance, while Alaska does not — at least not yet.
Iceland’s high energy consumption begs the question “who is using all this energy?” And why did they need to invest in massive generation facilities like the Kárahnjúkar dam? The answer does not lie with Iceland’s residential users or small businesses. The energy intensive anchor tenant is the commercial and industrial (C&I) consumer class. Specifically, aluminum smelters. For context, have you ever wondered why there is such a huge emphasis on recycling aluminum cans? It’s because there is an incredible amount of energy in the form of electric power that goes into smelting aluminum from raw bauxite ore. It takes almost fifteen times the amount of energy to smelt aluminum from bauxite ore as it does to extract iron from iron ore. So production of aluminum requires access to cheap electric power.
I thought it would be fun to do a bit of a thought experiment to see what would happen, all things being equal, if the Railbelt grid quadrupled its electric power sales to be more like Iceland. For a moment, let’s set aside the question of what that power is going to be used for, and where that power is going to come from. Let’s suffice it to say I am not advocating for Alaska to become the new global hub of aluminum smelting, and in fact, Iceland has its own love-hate relationship with its industrial tenets. But as this is a thought experiment, let’s suspend some belief for the moment.
I like simple, back of the envelope math and will save the more complicated accounting to my economist colleagues. If ¼ of our power costs the same as it does now — averaging 20 cents/kWh — and ¾ of it is new generation with an incremental cost of 10 cents/kWh, the end result is that our new delivered cost of electricity is 12.5 cents/kWh. If we figure out ways to reduce costs of current utility operations or the incremental additional cost of those additional kWhs drops by a couple pennies, then we can get to 10 cents/kWh for the Railbelt grid. Voila! We cut the delivered cost of energy in half thanks to better economies of scale.
My utility friends will want to add a bunch of caveats here. Let’s save those for the moment. If you accept the underlying logic of my argument, it’s worth going on to explore the two immediate questions that surface — how would we generate these additional kWhs, and who would use them?
At this moment, there are a number of serious independent power producers very interested in adding power to Alaska’s grid. These range from large wind and solar, to geothermal, to off-shore wind, to run-of–river hydroelectric, to nuclear microreactor vendors. I am sure I am missing a few.
One example is Alaska-based solar developer Renewable IPP, which is in the final construction push to complete an 8.5 MW solar farm. Once completed, this will be by far the largest in Alaska. While the details of their power purchase agreement for this project are not public, a previously constructed 1.5 MW solar farm they operate had a starting price of 6.7 cents/kWh. This price does not account for solar’s variability and costs on the utility side to firm up or integrate that variable power, but it is that sub-10 cent power we would hope to add to our mix to drive the overall cost down. Another example is Alaska Renewables, which has proposed up to 450 MW of wind for two potential sites — one northwest of Fairbanks, and the other 35 miles northwest of Anchorage, across Cook Inlet and north of Tyonek. And CIRI, the Alaska Native corporation that owns the 18 MW Fire Island Wind Farm and has long been chomping at the bit to develop a Phase 2 of the project.
These wind and solar projects have garnered the most interest because they use conventional, off-the-shelf technology meaning there are few unknowns. They are also eligible for federal tax credits that make them more economical than ever. Utilities are interested in adding them to their generation mix, but need to address the variability and limited capacity of the Railbelt grid to absorb too many highly variable resources, and the relatively short lifespan of these technologies. But if overall demand increased four-fold, and additional firm generation or storage was added, this would make it much easier for utilities to integrate more variable renewables into the grid. In other words, there are sweet spots in the generation/storage/load landscape. And, more scale also helps this problem by adding geographic diversity to the renewables mix. It is likely that in Alaska we can find the Goldilocks resource mix more easily with a much larger overall load. At the very least, it is a clear proposition that can be tested.
So who would use all this additional power? This is the chicken-and-egg problem Iceland and the Pacific Northwest confronted in luring industry to their shores. The aluminum industry needs reliable, stable power to offset the cost of shipping bauxite ore halfway around the world from Australia, where it is mined, to Iceland. Iceland needed to know they could rely on long-term sales to build out the infrastructure needed to produce that power. The deal they brokered is one both parties have to live with. For Iceland, it hasn’t resulted in the financial windfall they had hoped or the jobs they wished for. The smelter industry accounts for less than 3% of Iceland’s GDP, and with the advent of industrial automation the number of jobs created is a fraction of what was once required. And, as it turns out, Icelanders are not very interested in those jobs, leaving many of them to be filled by imported workers.
Today, Iceland is in a bit of a dilemma. Their growing domestic economy is requiring more power, but their current contracts require the smelters to be supplied first, before Icelandic customers. Thus, Icelanders are left feeling the pinch and there is an urgent need to increase supply to meet the needs of local consumers. Many Icelanders are reluctant to invest in another large hydroelectric project when kicking just one of the smelter companies off island would solve their energy pinch without the need for adding expensive new generation.
Could Alaska find other ways to add load without relying on C&I anchor tenants to underwrite the necessary investments required to serve that load? There is one possible solution. We focus so much on electric power costs, but heating is the bigger energy demand and cost in most parts of the state. I thought it would be interesting to see at what crossover point it would make sense for a Fairbanks resident like me to switch from heating oil to electric heating. According to my last heating oil bill, it looks like I was charged just slightly over $4/gallon. If you look at the BTU’s of energy contained in a gallon of fuel oil and compare it to electric from power BTU’s per kWh, at the current cost of delivered fuel, it would be nearly identical to heating with electricity at 13 cents/kWh. And I am not talking about fancy technology that amplifies the value of electric heating by using a little bit of electricity to harvest environmental heat, like an air or ground source heat pump. I am talking about direct resistance heating like the 1,500 Watt plug-in electric heaters you can buy at Costco. If we considered heat pumps, that cross over point would be a higher cost threshold ranging from 13-50 cents/kWh depending upon local climate and choice of technology, but a no-brainer at 13 cents/kWh.
So, if Fairbanks had access to 10 cents/kWh power and a good portion of us switched over to electric heat, what would that do to our demand? Demands would increase significantly, doubling to quadrupling depending upon climate. Note that there is a similar opportunity in electrifying transportation, where an electric vehicle can double existing electric use to a home, for example, in most Alaskan markets. Ironically, this all flies in the face of a commonplace adage surrounding electric power from the consumer or environmentalist perspective, which is that “the cheapest kilowatt hour is the one you don’t use.”
More appropriate messaging that acknowledges economies of scale and considers the customer’s overall energy cost burden might be: “to best manage the overall cost of energy, beneficial electrification of transportation and heating can provide substantial savings to customers, offset fossil-fuel use, and grow utility energy sales to relieve pressure on electric rates. When combined with efficiency and conservation measures on both the utility and customer side, the strategic use of electricity can result in lower electric rates and lower overall carbon emissions.”
If we wanted to drive up our load even more, there would be other interesting options in the C&I space. Donlin Mine needs about 200 MW of power for its proposed operations, and is currently looking at options for a natural gas pipeline from Cook Inlet. A powerline could present an even more feasible choice. There are also plenty of place-based and small industrial customers that would be attracted to Alaska if we had abundant low-cost power. In fact, history dictates that supply can be sucked up pretty quickly in these situations, so we might be able to be selective in welcoming new business partners and neighbors. Data hubs, for example, could benefit from both low-cost energy and a cold climate to naturally air condition their servers, and would have a relatively low environmental footprint. Alaska could also take a close look at the hydrogen economy and consider the export of low-carbon fuels to the global marketplace.
So could Alaska pursue economies of scale to achieve the low energy costs and successes of Iceland? Yes, absolutely. In fact, lower cost energy in Alaska will almost certainly depend upon it. But modeling Alaska’s energy future to Iceland’s success will require the same coordinated strategy, careful planning, alignment of interests, and persistence. Iceland developed their energy plan 50 years ago, and in large part has marched to that plan ever since then. Alaska could follow a similar path, but will have to garner the public support and the political will to get there.