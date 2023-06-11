Chena Hot Springs Resort owner Bernie Karl

News-Miner File Photo

Bernie Karl demonstrates the capabilities of his prototype portable geothermal power plant in 2009 next to the Aurora Power Plant.

 News-Miner File Photo

Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series on Alaska-focused energy topics contributed by Gwen Holdmann, Alaska Center for Energy and Power founder and UAF Associate Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships.Environmentally sustainable hydro is something we have learned how to do.

I have a professional fixation with Iceland. I first became familiar with the country’s energy landscape in 2004 as a young engineer tasked with figuring out how to design a feasible geothermal power plant for Chena Hot Springs Resort, just north of Fairbanks. This was challenging because its geothermal water is a far lower temperature than what is conventionally required for power generation. In the geothermal power industry, all roads eventually lead to Iceland, and mine did as well. In 2016, I was awarded a Fulbright Arctic Scholarship to Iceland, and I spent several months working with Iceland’s National Energy Authority. I was interested in deepening my understanding of Iceland’s energy network to see if we could similarly build a robust private and public sector energy ecosystem for Alaska. For their part, Icelanders were interested in how our success at Chena could unlock vast and underutilized “low” temperature geothermal resources for electricity production.