There are many things that can indicate fall has arrived in Fairbanks. It’s often the leaves turning vibrant colors, the annual equinox marathon or the change of temperature. At the University of Alaska Museum of the North, it’s not fall until the docents are back in the building getting ready for school field trips.
This fall is an especially exciting milestone for the program as the museum is celebrating over 40 years of the field trip program.
The docent program dates back to the spring of 1981. The museum had just moved into its new location a year prior after more than 50 years on UAF’s lower campus in the Eielson building and Signers’ Hall. The museum’s coordinator of education at the time, Terry Dickey, met with local schoolteachers to design topics and learning outcomes that would pair with classroom objectives and bring students into the new space. Adults from all types of vocations began volunteering at the museum to lead school field trips. Since the start of the program, over 440 docents have volunteered at the museum, and more than 86,000 students have been part of the docent-led field trip tours.
To accommodate local schools, the program offers docent-led field trips by allotment. Each visiting class chooses a topic: culture, art or science. This allows teachers to align their trip to the museum with core learning objectives for their class. Field trips focus on hands-on explorations and time to explore galleries. Students may sort objects, identify tracks, handle animal skulls, discuss artworks, or pretend to visit fish camp.
Jennifer Arseneau, director of Education and Public Programs at UAMN, has been working with the docent program for over 15 years. When Arseneau began, the museum was expanding into its current facility, incorporating the existing building and doubling the square footage, including the addition of a large art gallery. She has watched the program adapt to the needs of schools, the ongoing changes to exhibits and other outside factors — like Covid. The fall 2022 semester will be the first time the docent program has run at 100% capacity since March 2020. Docent-led field trips were on hiatus for the 2020-2021 school year. Last year, docents guided modified programs that kept group sizes small, involved less touchable objects and focused on keeping groups circulating. This year marks a return to the full program and nearly all docents have returned to volunteer again after the break.
Arseneau remarks that not only are the docents a major strength for the program, but the program also contributes to their own lifelong learning journeys. “The docent program is as much for the docents as it is for the kids. They are an amazing group of people that get a lot from their interaction with kids, each other, and the museum. It’s lifelong learning.”
Avalon Wappett has been a docent for 17 years and enjoys the additional benefits of participating in the program. “I continue to learn each time I come to the Museum. I have become a student of Alaskan history and Native cultures ... I have expanded my ability to appreciate art in all of its forms. My life is enriched and stimulated to learn, and then to teach!”
Many of the docents have been with the program for several years. However, the program still attracts new docents each school year.
Sadie Blancaflor is a new graduate student at UAF and has been part of the docent program for two weeks. “It takes an immense amount of effort to logistically coordinate school tours and the educational materials for students,” she says, “I enjoy participating in the docent program because everyone — from the museum staff to the docents to the students — is all actively engaged because they are happy to be there.”
To participate in the program, volunteers attend docent training at the beginning of the school year. If one has the privilege to peek in on the docent training, one will find that it does not take long to make a new friend and learn something new about the museum. The docents are a magnificently dedicated group of individuals who are always finding new ways to interact with kids. Whether it be the educational materials provided in the Creativity Lab or a scientist costume and wig … the docents are always finding new ways to keep the energy high.
Over the last 40 years, the docent program has adapted and evolved alongside the UAMN community. The museum is honored to have a group of dedicated volunteers, many of whom have spent multiple years as a docent. The highest award honoring longevity of service in the docent program is the “Fossil” award. As a 15-plus year volunteer Leslie Swenson puts it, “It’s one of the times it’s quite the honor to be considered as old as dirt.”
Family programs from the UA Museum of the North are focusing on bats during October. “Early Explorers: Bats,” for children 5 and younger and their caregivers, will take place in the Creativity Lab on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children 6 and older are invited to the drop in for “Junior Curators: Bats” on Oct. 15 from 2-4 p.m. Visit bit.ly/uamnhandson for more info.
Don’t miss the annual event Museum Halloween, from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. See bones and bugs, bats and birds. Come in costume, explore the galleries, meet staff and learn about collections. Bring a donation of canned food for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
Maxine Laberge is the communications fellow with the University of Alaska Museum of the North.