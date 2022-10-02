There are many things that can indicate fall has arrived in Fairbanks. It’s often the leaves turning vibrant colors, the annual equinox marathon or the change of temperature. At the University of Alaska Museum of the North, it’s not fall until the docents are back in the building getting ready for school field trips.

This fall is an especially exciting milestone for the program as the museum is celebrating over 40 years of the field trip program.

Maxine Laberge is the communications fellow with the University of Alaska Museum of the North.