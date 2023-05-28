Kotzebue turbines

Amanda Byrd/ARENA

International visitors tour wind turbines in Kotzebue, Alaska.

 Amanda Byrd/ARENA

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series on Alaska-focused energy topics contributed by Gwen Holdmann, Alaska Center for Energy and Power founder and UAF Associate Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships.

Alaska has the resources and assets to produce some of the cheapest energy in the world. From our vast fossil energy resources to every possible flavor of renewable energy, no other U.S. state taps as diverse a set of potential energy sources as Alaska.

Gwen Holdmann is is associate vice chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.