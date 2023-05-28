Editor’s note: This is the first in a series on Alaska-focused energy topics contributed by Gwen Holdmann, Alaska Center for Energy and Power founder and UAF Associate Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships.
Alaska has the resources and assets to produce some of the cheapest energy in the world. From our vast fossil energy resources to every possible flavor of renewable energy, no other U.S. state taps as diverse a set of potential energy sources as Alaska.
Despite these resources, however, we currently have the highest energy-cost burden in the U.S. The challenges associated with cold climates, isolation, our small population and declining state budgets are all contributing factors to these costs. Smart investments in energy resources and infrastructure could change all that. Do we have the political and societal will to make these smart investments? Can we leave an inter-generational legacy of stable, cheap energy in Alaska?
Alaska has so many options that gridlock can lead to decision paralysis. A decade ago, we came within a millimeter of pulling the trigger on the Susitna Hydroelectric Project before Gov. Bill Walker pulled back to pursue a large-diameter natural gas export line. Partially as a result of that decision, the utilities on the Railbelt each went their own ways and invested in local pet projects. This ultimately resulted in a big infrastructure spending spree and a 25% increase in installed capacity while the average load stayed about the same.
I recently learned about a concept used in asset portfolio management called “the efficient frontier.” It is usually used by financial managers to balance risk and expected returns for investment portfolios, but it can be applied to a portfolio of energy projects. The efficient frontier is the curve that reveals itself when thousands of computer simulations are run for decision risk and their outcomes. It is not possible to cross the efficient frontier under real world uncertainty — the threshold represents the optimal “Goldilocks” scenario that offers the highest expected return for a defined level of risk. Ideally, you want your investment strategy to get as close to the efficient frontier as possible. Portfolios that lie too far below the efficient frontier are sub-optimal because they do not provide enough return for the risk taken.
You can never get to zero risk because the future obscures too many factors. But if you delay taking risk or choose to minimize all risk, it’s possible to land in a truly awful quagmire. Rather than getting to zero risk and zero reward, the efficient frontier curves back on itself. Even if you belatedly start to take on additional risk, you will continue to slide down the curve and continue to lose out on the potential benefits that might have been available, had you acted sooner. That is the too little, too late scenario. A non-optimal decision made earlier is sometimes better than no decision at all.
For the Railbelt utilities, much of the generation brought online over the past decade was more efficient and flexible than legacy equipment like the old natural gas turbines at the Cook Inlet Beluga Power Plant. So, given the constraints they were operating within at the time, these investments could not be considered poor choices. But did we get as close to the efficient frontier as we might have with a more organized process for investing in our future energy portfolio? Probably not. Do we have another chance to think through our best course of action? Yes. Does that mean Susitna is the optimal choice? Perhaps, perhaps not. There are many variables to consider, and a plethora of other options. But one way to guide our decision-making is to turn to other markets that have pushed the efficient frontier of risk versus reward, and won.
Iceland’s path to cheap energy
When Iceland made the decision to invest in energy infrastructure build-out half a century ago, geothermal and hydroelectric were the only resource options they had. They didn’t agonize too much on where to invest public resources. After being cut off from European coal during World War II and experiencing the 1970s oil crisis, energy independence became a priority. At that time, no other country in the world had invested in geothermal as the backbone of their energy supply. There wasn’t even an engineering program at Reykjavik university and the underlying geology of their geothermal resources was not yet well understood. However, with strong political and societal alignment around energy security, Iceland got busy building both capacity and infrastructure. Today, they are a global leader in clean energy. Although they still rely on imported fossil fuels for transportation, what they have achieved is a real testament to what a society can accomplish.
Cheap and freely available power has likely been the biggest determinant in another factor — affluence. At the turn of the last century, Iceland was by far the poorest country in Europe, dependent almost entirely on their cod fishing industry. Coal and sheep dung were the primary heat sources and sod houses were commonplace. In just a generation or two, smart energy resource investments improved the standard of living in Iceland. The north Atlantic island nation is highly connected to the global economy, and regularly ranked as one of the top three happiest countries in the world.
Many Icelandic families have lived on the island for over 500 years so investing in the broad and innovative buildout of geothermal resources was a no-brainer. Iceland had the social and political will to make these investments as a lasting legacy for their great, great grandchildren. For many Alaskans, whose recent history is closely coupled with extractive industries, political cycles, and the outflow of people and their earnings from the state, this long-view requires readjustment of our decision-making framework, and how we invest our resources. It can be hard to make these generational investments in infrastructure, when we don’t know if our children and grandchildren will benefit.
Alaska’s energy future: A view from my hot tub
Whenever faced with difficult conversations, my kids and I head to the hot tub on our deck. So, when my 14-year-old son challenged me to a game of hot tub chess, I took advantage of the one-on-one opportunity. We played chess, and then I asked him what he thought it would mean for him if we had access to cheap energy.
“Well,” he said, “I really want to work in the tech industry when I grow up. I worry because I want to stay in Alaska, but the tech industry is not here. Maybe if we had cheaper energy, there could be more things happening in Alaska, and I could stay here.”
Alaska is a great place to live, but so many of our kids leave because they don’t see great opportunities. We need to change that, and energy is a key factor. If we can make smart investments in energy infrastructure, we invest in Alaska’s future — and the future of our youth.
His instincts are almost certainly right — cheaper energy attracts industry, or creates new opportunities for businesses to flourish. Can Alaska get there? It depends on if we can develop an organized approach to our energy future, like Iceland did, and ride as close as we dare to the “efficient frontier” to navigate our own path to a low-cost energy future. Given our often-used nickname of “the Last Frontier,” I hope we can capture our pioneering spirit to do so. I believe we owe it to our youth to try. If we succeed, we can live up to our official state motto — North to the Future.