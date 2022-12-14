This week, scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are presenting their work alongside thousands of colleagues from around the world at the 2022 American Geophysical Union fall meeting. Some of their discoveries are featured here. You can also find out more about UAF at AGU by searching for #UAFxAGU on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Mother-daughter duo sleuth the slough in Salcha
In kindergarten, Teslin Brannan began studying the effects of a new levee that cut off the upper end of a Tanana River slough. Today, she is a 16-year-old aspiring climate scientist who wants to energize those around her to take better care of the environment.
Teslin’s journey began in kindergarten when her mom and teacher, Tori Brannan, engaged her elementary school class in studying Piledriver Slough, located about 25 miles southeast of Fairbanks.
In partnership with the Tanana Valley Watershed Association, Salcha Elementary School participated in a 10-year study of the new levee’s environmental impact. The 6- to 11-year-old citizen scientists started by catching fish fry and sampling water three times a year. That evolved into an in-depth study with strong scientific protocols, technical equipment and a deeper understanding among participants.
As Teslin grew, she became the project’s champion, and the association eventually hired her as a summer intern to collect data at other sites.
“Because of this study, I want to become a climate scientist and major in it in college,” said Teslin. “We only have one Earth, and we have to take care of it. … I just love nature and science and learning. So I want to take care of what we have and educate others about it.”
Teslin and her classmates documented an increase in water temperature of greater than 10 degrees Fahrenheit, changes to fish distribution and other impacts. Now, she and her mom are working with University of Alaska Fairbanks International Arctic Research Center scientists to understand their findings. They’ve also linked up with the Alaska Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment program to make their data available worldwide.
This week, both mother and daughter are presenting at the American Geophysical Union conference. While Teslin is sharing about the big changes she tracked in the slough, Tori is sharing her experience engaging an entire school in long-term research.
“I want to help others see that, yes, you can do this with your schools. You can do real science that students become interested in and stewards of,” said Tori, who moved from kindergarten teacher to school principal during the decade-long project. “Start small. Look out your back door. Do something that you can easily fit into your lesson plans.”
Long-term records track effects of climate change on Alaska’s North Slope
For 15 years, staff at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Toolik Field Station, located north of the Brooks Range, have kept a close eye on the tundra’s daily activity. They record everything from lake ice thickness and precipitation to the date when each year’s first blueberry ripens. It’s a practice that’s left Amanda Young, a co-principal investigator for Toolik, questioning what “normal” means in a rapidly changing Arctic, especially when temperatures unseasonably rose above freezing earlier this month.
These consistent records of daily to weekly environmental variation may seem mundane, but, together, they tell a story about the changing tundra that large-scale models and one-time sampling campaigns miss. By having this long-term record of change, Young said in a poster she’s presenting at the American Geophysical Union’s 2022 fall meeting, “visiting researchers can get a better idea of where their shorter-term projects fall into the larger picture and avoid misinterpreting their findings.”
Often, the data will show connections between seemingly disparate variables, said Young. For example, an abnormally large snowstorm in May 2015 might be the reason savannah sparrow and Lapland longspur populations noticeably dropped in 2016.
Young said the biggest trend occurred in deep permafrost soils, where temperatures are warming, a concerning early indicator of permafrost thaw.
“These are the things people have been measuring for ages,” Young said.
“They’re useful for science because they show how the plants, animals, microbes and everything else are responding in the landscape. But these parameters also influence how we live on the landscape.”
These datasets are available to access and explore via the Toolik website.
Heather McFarland and Haley Dunleavy are public information officers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.