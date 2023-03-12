Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of columns about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary during the 2022-2023 season.
What’s in a name? Shakespeare’s Juliet answers that it’s irrelevant. Names are interchangeable; it’s the unnamable essence that matters. But what’s in a big name? A flower by any other name may not smell as sweet. To have a big name is to have star power — popular, widespread recognition of one’s special skills or talent.
This Saturday, March 18, the Fairbanks Concert Association will present a big-name artist, Rosanne Cash, who carries her own familial connection to star power as the daughter and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.
FCA has a long history of presenting topflight performers. In fact, the organization’s modus operandi from the start was to select an “outstanding name as a selling point” in its projected season. In January 1949, during FCA’s first year in existence, the well-known Basque pianist Amparo Iturbi appeared on the Empress Theater stage. For decades, she had built a solid career as an active performer, recording artist, and more recently, a guest in several successful MGM musicals playing the piano alongside her even more famous brother, José.
When Fairbanks faced its polio epidemic in the fall of 1950, FCA had to postpone for a week the debut of world-renowned violinist Roman Totenberg at the Empress Theater. However, even his fame couldn’t draw that large a crowd due to fear of contagion. For those who recognize the name Totenberg today, it may not be Roman they have in mind but instead his journalist daughter, Nina.
When operatic tenor Jan Peerce was selected to perform FCA’s extra concert at the Lathrop High
School gymnasium in March 1959, he was arguably the arts organization’s biggest star presented up to that time. About 730 people attended Peerce’s Monday evening concert. Not only a singing sensation, Peerce was one of first American celebrity entertainers to tour the Soviet Union. Also, as a Jewish musical ambassador, he initiated deeper cultural exchange with the USSR and unexpectedly reinvigorated Soviet Jewish pride and resistance.
Still, for all of Peerce’s star power, a certain pianist who performed two weeks before at the Lacey Street Theatre overshadowed him in fame, at least indirectly. One may not be familiar with the pianist’s name but almost certainly with the lasting and far-reaching influence of his staged performance mannerisms. “Rhapsody Rabbit” is a famous 1946 American-animated cartoon featuring the character Bugs Bunny dressed up in a tux and playing Liszt’s Hungarian
Rhapsody No. 2 on the piano while being harassed by a mouse. FCA artist Jakob Gimpel, perhaps the first concert pianist from Outside to perform in the new state of Alaska, was the one who brought that delightful parody to life.
In September 1963, a year before the Hering Auditorium was completed, FCA finally presented piano virtuoso José Iturbi at the Lathrop High School gymnasium. The largest performing venue in Fairbanks at the time, the gym served as a space for Iturbi to delight a crowd of over 600 people “in the middle of a basketball court on a makeshift stage.” In comparison, a later recital on his tour would take him to the newly constructed Lincoln Center, a world-class performing arts space that he had had the distinction of inaugurating the previous October as its first solo recital pianist.
Despite their stellar presence during the middle third of the 20th century, the Iturbis, Totenberg, and Peerce have less name recognition today than in the past. A 2017 article in the international classical music e-Magazine even headlines José as a forgotten pianist. Star brightness may indeed be as ephemeral as the sweetness of a rose. Stardom is also in the eye of the beholder. What one individual or generation may consider to be a big name, another, usually younger person, may decide is someone else. At the conclusion of
FCA’s 20th season in June 1967, board member Beverly Davis (and wife of Charles Davis, for whom the UAF concert hall is named), listed artists in the newspaper that she thought were the biggest names to appear in the arts organization’s programming. It included individual big-name performers José Iturbi along with violinist Isaac Stern, opera singer Dorothy Kirsten and pianist Van Cliburn.
Cliburn’s appearance in May 1966 represented a culmination of an already cosmic season that resulted in a record crowd size for a Fairbanks concert. One attendee was so excited to attend the concert, she went into labor following the intermission. Whether or not Cliburn’s celestial harmonies induced her contractions is uncertain. The young prodigy had become not only a celebrated artist but also an American hero when at the height of the Cold War in 1958, he won the first International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. Like Peerce’s extramusical influence, Cliburn later achieved the status of international icon as a humanitarian and ambassador of the arts. Very few eminent figures like him have managed to transcend a generation or two of fame to become certified legends.
Now that FCA’s programming has considerably diversified over the decades, the selection of a big-name artist has expanded to include genres beyond that of classical music. From 1980 to the present day, here’s my Top 20: Dave Brubeck, Dizzy Gillespie, Jean-Pierre Rampal, Martha Graham, Victor Borge, Mstislav Rostropovich, Wynton Marsalis, Judy Collins, David Sedaris, Garrison Keillor, k.d. lang, Lily Tomlin, Martin Short, Chick Corea and Bela Fleck, Lyle Lovett, Eddie Izzard, Melissa Etheridge, Tig Notaro, Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, and Rosanne Cash.
Whatever the answer, you’ll be able to count Rosanne Cash among the big names you’ve seen in person if you go to the FCA concert at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, March 18, in Hering Auditorium.
Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He serves on the Fairbanks Concert Association Board as a vice president and chair of the Artist Selection Committee.