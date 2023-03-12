Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of columns about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary during the 2022-2023 season.

What’s in a name? Shakespeare’s Juliet answers that it’s irrelevant. Names are interchangeable; it’s the unnamable essence that matters. But what’s in a big name? A flower by any other name may not smell as sweet. To have a big name is to have star power — popular, widespread recognition of one’s special skills or talent.

Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He serves on the Fairbanks Concert Association Board as a vice president and chair of the Artist Selection Committee.