Editor’s note: This is one of a series of columns exploring bowhead whales and the bowhead whale exhibit now on display at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
Spoiler alert: This paragraph reveals the end of the movie, “Big Miracle.” Iñupiat hunters, oil executives, national guardsmen, government officials, journalists and Greenpeace activists stand on Beaufort Sea ice next to a giant pressure ridge. They watch apprehensively as a Soviet icebreaker twice rams the ice wall in front of them, barely dents it, backs up, makes a third, heroic, high speed run and smashes through to free the whales. Flukes rise, indicating a dive. Crowd cheers.
Real life: We pick up where last week’s account left off. Ron Morris of NOAA orders everyone to retreat to land, four miles away. Once an icebreaker strikes the ridge, cracks could shoot out and drown anyone within a mile. Throughout the night, two Soviet icebreakers attack the ridge. Come morning, the ice where the whales had been is shattered and broken. Morris expresses optimism the whales have been freed. He orders all to stay off the ice.
Whalers on the rescue crew ignore his order and in 25 below zero air find the two cut and bleeding whales in a quickly refreezing, slush-filled pond. Whalers chainsaw new holes as Soviet icebreakers shimmer in the mirage over deeper water beyond. A radio newscast falsely claims the whales to be free, headed to southern California and Beach Boy music.
Before dusk, Morris again orders everyone off the ice. The icebreakers move back in. At dawn, Morris orders everyone to stay onshore all day. The sound of snowmachines might lure the whales out of the safety of open water they have struggled so long to reach, back to the holes they had been trapped in, he warns.
A small group of whalers disobeys. “Get the Eskimos under control!” Morris radios Geoff Carroll, one of two North Slope Borough biologists who have worked side by side with the Iñupiat rescue crew throughout. The other is Craig George. “It’s too late,” Carroll radios back.
Alfred Brower finds one of the whales in a hole it had opened in refreezing slush. New ice plugs its nostrils. Alfred falls to his hands and knees to chop at the new ice with his knife. Others join in. The whale thrusts up its snout, gasps heavily for several minutes, then dives, presumably to surface in nearby open water.
The whales are not seen again. No photos of gray whales with the distinct scars matching their wounds ever surface.
Despite this and other discrepancies, I go to the film determined to watch it for its entertainment value, not true history — and I do enjoy it. The movie opens as an Iñupiat whaling crew, all clad in the clean, white, parkas they begin the season in, paddle up to the back of a bowhead. The fictional Malik raises his harpoon. I am happy to see familiar Iñupiat faces among the actors onscreen.
Yet the real story that I saw unfold, beginning to end, right in front of me, cannot be — and was not — matched by Hollywood fiction.