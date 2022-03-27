Gunfire sounded as two machine gun-mounted Stryker Army personnel carriers took turns firing into a valley in the Yukon Training Ground near Salcha last week.
Nearby sniper teams, dressed in snow-white camouflage, provided similar support fire for ground units advancing below. Stryker and on-foot units on the valley floor were either scouting, advancing or holding ground.
All of the activity is part of the U.S. Army Alaska’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 (JPMRC)’s training around Fort Greeley and the Yukon Training Area. The event included large-scale combat operations and cold weather training, including a live-fire exercise. The exercise also sought to validate the 1-5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s cold weather training readiness and capabilities.
About 8,000 U.S. Army and Canadian army soldiers participated in the overall exercise, which wrapped on Thursday.
A cohesive element
Maj. Dan Marshall, executive officer for the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment (1-5 INF) at Fort Wainwright, said the exercise took months to plan across the Army organization.
“It’s awesome to see the cohesiveness of the element and organization, to see the team come together and apply our skills in what we’ve trained to do. This is the cumulative event designed to increase our readiness and lethality,” Marshall said.
Seeing different groups in the state train together has been advantageous.
“We do a lot of things that are similar and things that aren’t,” Marshall said. “The ability to see two different organizations come together to collaborate and coordinate on the battlefield is awesome to see.”
Military aviation played a large role in the exercise. The aviation component included the aerial insertion of paratroopers and simulated seizure of an airfield. Both U.S. and Canadian aviation units delivered supplies and personnel via helicopter to various locations throughout the training areas.
The 1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment Apache helicopters participated in multiple live-fire events as well.
A lot of moving parts
Mission success, Marshall said, requires a lot of moving parts.
“You have to properly man the team with personnel, then properly equip them with equipment that functions properly,” Marshall said. “Then you have to train accordingly so that when you come out here and do what you are asked to do, you have the skillset to do it.”
The exercises allow soldiers to keep their skills up to date, as Recon Platoon Sgt. Zachary Crevier, with the 1-5, described it.
“If they’re a perishable skill,” Crevier said, “you come out here and practice them so they stay fresh in the mind to use in further combat situations if need be.”
The objective for Crevier’s unit was to reconnaissance an area and pave the way for an infantry unit advance.
“My favorite part of the exercise would be the handoff between myself and the infantry guys coming through,” Crevier said. “Once we do the reconnaissance handover, they go and execute their part of the mission.”
‘A different beast’
More accustomed to desert environments like Iraq or Afghanistan, Crevier said arctic training conditions can be tough “on soldiers, vehicles, weapons, pretty much everything.”
“It’s a completely different beast ... mastering things and tasks in the Arctic is completely different,” Crevier said.
Learning to coordinate cold weather injuries and survive are essential skills soldiers train for, he added.
Soldiers go through intensive Cold Weather Indoctrination Courses, learning techniques such as a seven layer uniform system. Training involves camping overnight in a tent at 10-below or colder.
“It certifies that you can sustain and survive in colder climates,” Crevier said.
‘A huge experience’
Specialist Elijah Johnson, team leader of Charger Company stationed with the 1-5 at Fort Wainwright, said the training benefits his team.
“These training exercises are a huge experience for my team and myself,” Johnson said. “This is the biggest time to learn from our mistakes and if we have newer guys, they can build off the exercises and use equipment they aren’t used to.”
His team, along with others, at the joint live-fire exercise, provided fire support for the other platoons in a battalion.
“Once the other platoons move in, we will assault an objective and then take on a counterforce,” Johnson said.
Some learning experiences, he said, include adjusting to a harsher climate, from soldiers familiarizing themselves with new gear to moving through winter conditions.
Live-fire exercises are an exceptional component to the training, he said.
“You get an adrenaline rush when you’re going through your live-fire exercises, especially when you’re dealing with other assets,” Johnson said.
Key takeaways
Marshall, the 1-5 executive officer, said soldiers can take away a lot from the JPMRC exercise, namely confidence in themselves, their teammates and fellow soldiers.
“They got to see all that hard work come to fruition out here,” Marshall said.
Training is a key second, Marshall added.
“They have gone through a highly intense and deliberate training progression and they got to put it through an exercise out here and see all that hard work come to fruition,” Marshall said.
Marshall said working with Canadian forces provides a “great example of our relationship with them, their country and their army.”
“They have a lot of knowledge when it comes to operating in this environment,” Marshall said. “We are able to share lessons learned and grow from each other.”