A January visit to Alaska — one featuring ice fishing, dog mushing and chasing the Northern Lights 70 miles above the Arctic Circle — only whetted my appetite for another slice. In particular, I longed to see glaciers before further impact by global warming. I read that within a century there will no longer be glaciers at Glacier National Park.

So, it was necessary to book a cruise to experience an array of icebergs. I had never embarked on such a trip. I was always wary of rigid schedules and the possibility of being stuck at sea with unpleasant, disagreeable passengers. But I didn’t have much of a choice if I wanted to eyeball glaciers and wild animals residing well off the grid.