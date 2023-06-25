At 1:30 a.m. we’re on Rosebud Summit, out of the cold fog. The sky a mosaic of magenta clouds but we can’t find the down trail. We try, really hard. We just want to get to Chena Hot Springs. We decide to bust down the mountain slope; it becomes brush, real thick, really tall. Really slow going. Taking forever. The trail’s not in the valley floor as I anticipated, there’s more water, more thick brush. After a seeming eternity, we stumble onto a trail. What lies ahead is not the expected final 12 miles that I’d scouted a week earlier. It’s another 17 miles — or more — with waist-deep, rushing waters to ford, before reaching the archway finish at Chena Hot Springs.

This year marked the 16th year of AlaskAcross, an event that challenges participants to trek through a portion of Alaska wilderness. Some past routes included Chena Hot Springs to Circle Hot Springs, and a few 100-mile treks through the Alaska Range. This year’s challenge was Eagle Summit to Chena Hot Springs, a distance of about 50 miles.