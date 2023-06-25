At 1:30 a.m. we’re on Rosebud Summit, out of the cold fog. The sky a mosaic of magenta clouds but we can’t find the down trail. We try, really hard. We just want to get to Chena Hot Springs. We decide to bust down the mountain slope; it becomes brush, real thick, really tall. Really slow going. Taking forever. The trail’s not in the valley floor as I anticipated, there’s more water, more thick brush. After a seeming eternity, we stumble onto a trail. What lies ahead is not the expected final 12 miles that I’d scouted a week earlier. It’s another 17 miles — or more — with waist-deep, rushing waters to ford, before reaching the archway finish at Chena Hot Springs.
This year marked the 16th year of AlaskAcross, an event that challenges participants to trek through a portion of Alaska wilderness. Some past routes included Chena Hot Springs to Circle Hot Springs, and a few 100-mile treks through the Alaska Range. This year’s challenge was Eagle Summit to Chena Hot Springs, a distance of about 50 miles.
My girlfriend, Holly, and I approached this trek as a semi-competitive event, where we would push ourselves when we could but also just work on having fun and finishing well for her longest single-day effort to date.
I participated in the 2020 AlaskAcross, a trek from Lost Creek to Eureka, and had a blast spending 27 hours bushwhacking solo through the Sawtooth Mountains. I made sure to accurately describe all the potential miseries of the event to Holly, and she still wanted to give it a shot. We dropped a car at Chena the night before and headed to Eagle Summit to see who the fellow crazyheads — I mean participants — were. This year they were Brandon Wood and Mike Fisher, Clinton Brown and Tracie Curry, “wildermeister” Mark Ross, and Holly and me. Mike, Brandon and I had just completed the 24-hour Alaska Endurance Trail Run the weekend before. After a quick pep talk and safety briefing (“Check your six!”) and a moment of silence to thank the “course creator” all seven of us headed high-south toward Mastodon Dome and the Ikheenjik River.
For the first several hours the group was strung out fairly close along the 4,000-foot skylands, but as the leaders ran, and we ran almost everything, the line spread out and people disappeared along the ridges.
We were happy to follow good trails for 19 miles, despite numerous bear tracks and the occasional wolf track. Eventually we had to dip off of the good trail and start off toward our planned route, through the brush. We were soon back in the alpine, though, and after climbing a summit and skirting around another, we were greeted with the expansive view of the Ikheenjik’s headwaters, looking to find Yukon Quest trail.
We picked a straight line down, and forded the river valley to our ridge of choice. This ridge included some of everything, all the things that make AlaskAcross difficult. Temperatures fell and a steady rain began, which didn’t deter the hordes of mosquitoes. A couple miles of tall ankle-breaking tussocks, followed by deadfall-filled bushwhacking, and then rain soaked alders. Did I mention this ridge went on forever? Dense fog obscured the ridges, and several times had to backtrack to get on our route. The wind came up and we put on our final warm layers.
At 1 a.m. we finally crested Rosebud Summit amidst a beautiful red sunrise/sunset.
After what seemed an eternity we reached the point where the week before, I had explored by bike, and were about ten miles from the finish. I knew the trail improved the rest of the way. We sleepily continued down the trail for the next few hours.
At 8:42 a.m. we walked under Chena Hot Springs archway, cheered on by the “First Arrivals” Tracie Curry and Clinton Brown.
AlaskAcross arrivals at Chena Hot Springs:
4) Brandon Wood and Mike FIsher — 27:48.04
3) Ross Wildermann — 23:53.13
2) Jacob Buller and Holly DeLand — 22:42.15
1) Tracie Curry and Clinton Brown — 21:44.53