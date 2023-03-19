Elvey Building

UAF/GI photo by JR Ancheta

The Elvey Building, right, at the University of Alaska Fairbanks houses the Geophysical Detection of Nuclear Proliferation University Affiliated Research Center.

 UAF/GI photo by JR Ancheta

Robert McCoy, director of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, was driving to the movie theater in Fairbanks on a Saturday in mid-February when his cellphone showed an incoming call.

It was from someone with the Department of Defense’s Alaskan Command, a person he knows well. The caller had a request: Could the Geophysical Institute help search for the remains of an airborne object shot down by an Air Force fighter jet over Alaska’s Arctic Ocean seven days earlier?

Rod Boyce works with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. He can be reached at rcboyce@alaska.edu.