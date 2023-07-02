This week I assumed the role of visitor to my own campus and rode the free Musk Ox Line shuttle at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Having asked campus units what make UAF a special destination for visitors, Darrin “Bear” Edon, UAF Facility Services superintendent of operations, said, “The people; the staff of all units of UAF go out of their way to ensure everyone is happy.” We witnessed the dedication of UAF staff throughout our tour, stopping at the UA Museum of the North, Georgeson Botanical Garden and the Large Animal Research Station. In half a day, we were able to get out and enjoy the beautiful infrastructure the university offers and learn about topics ranging from honey bees to the complex history of muskoxen within the state of Alaska.

Megan Koch is director of Visitor Services & Marketing at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.