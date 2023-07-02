This week I assumed the role of visitor to my own campus and rode the free Musk Ox Line shuttle at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Having asked campus units what make UAF a special destination for visitors, Darrin “Bear” Edon, UAF Facility Services superintendent of operations, said, “The people; the staff of all units of UAF go out of their way to ensure everyone is happy.” We witnessed the dedication of UAF staff throughout our tour, stopping at the UA Museum of the North, Georgeson Botanical Garden and the Large Animal Research Station. In half a day, we were able to get out and enjoy the beautiful infrastructure the university offers and learn about topics ranging from honey bees to the complex history of muskoxen within the state of Alaska.
There is something vulnerable about abandoning the security of one’s own transportation to ride a shuttle, and being stranded with a busy 4-year-old is not an appealing proposition. Yet, we had positioned the day as an adventure so led with an open mind. With snacks and layers packed, we were ready for anything that came our way. Besides our initial concern of thinking the shuttle had left us behind at the museum (they were simply turning around), the entire shuttle experience was smooth.
Doug Green, our driver, was inviting and attentive to the passengers. He offered advice about where to find a great seafood dinner in town and made sure we did not get left at any one of our stops for longer than intended; mostly so we did not get carried away by the Alaska state bird. Whoops, we forgot bug repellent. By the end of our day, my daughter said her favorite thing about our trip was “riding the bus” as this was her first experience with public transportation. My favorite part of the ride was being able to relax for the day knowing I didn’t have to manage logistics.
We started at the museum, where my daughter would not let us leave until we greeted Otto the brown bear. We moved on to the botanical garden as our first stop and planned to stay an hour. Other visitors were able to hop out and catch a 10-minute stroll through the Display Garden. This visit was the first time we were able to fully experience the grounds outside of the bustling Music in the Garden scene. My daughter ran, and ran some more, exploring the Babula Children’s Garden and Grant’s Treehouse, but also surprised me by asking for an explanation of the interpretive panels. We’ll have to attempt the Wild Rose Hedge Maze on a day we are feeling courageous.
My takeaway was that the Georgeson Botanical Garden is not a park but an amazing research garden rooted in a deep history and supported by incredibly dedicated donors, volunteers, and staff. I also learned there are solitary species of bees and some tips for what is possible to grow in my garden with the right ambition.
As promised, Doug picked us up an hour after our drop-off, and we headed to the Large Animal Research Station. We decided to pay to participate in the tour which lasted about an hour, but first perused the gift shop where we were able to score some adorable local goods. We were also offered bug spray by the tour guides. What a relief.
Nastasia Caole, our guide, first coaxed Dobby the muskox over to the fence with some tasty treats of dandelions and leaves. She explained the history of how and why the muskoxen had been re-introduced to Alaska after their extinction at the turn of the century. I was very engaged in the tour, with Nastasia’s historical knowledge and experience as an animal handler. However, my four-year-old’s attention started to wane. Just as I thought we may be done with our day, the specimen tent was introduced, and my daughter’s interest was recaptured with hands-on bones, fur, and qiviut.
After some lunch at the Wood Center, we returned to the museum to take a peek at some of our favorites. For my 4-year-old, this includes any of the natural history exhibits; dinosaurs, whales, more muskoxen, wolves, bears, a snowy owl, and an arctic fox. For me, it is the abundance of beautiful Alaska art and craft on exhibit. Her questions kept coming, and I loved that her curiosity was fueled the entire day. My daughter exclaimed this was the “best day ever,” and I couldn’t agree more.
We barely scratched the surface of what the UAF campus has to offer for visitors. This coming week, I look forward to attending the Geophysical Institute’s Poker Flat Research Range tour, which is among their series of free guided summer tours. I also vow to get out on the trails system more frequently, which is legitimately out our back door at the museum.
LJ Evans from the Geophysical Institute summed it up best for guidance to campus visitors, “Go to all the tours! Especially each of the guided tours of various parts of the UAF campus. They’re all led by passionate, interesting people who are so excited to share information about the research they conduct, the programs they administer, and the amazing things people on the UAF campus do every day.”
The UAF visitor shuttle is run by UAF Facility Services, operates Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 1, and is sponsored by the UAF Office of the Bursar. The ride is entirely free. More information can be found regarding visitor attractions on campus at bit.ly/uafvisitors.
Megan Koch is director of Visitor Services & Marketing at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.