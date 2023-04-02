Imagine walking down a trail on a wonderfully sunny afternoon and coming upon a cluster of feathers. Maybe you spot a bird resting on a branch up above and want to figure out what species it is. This scene is familiar to many hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Your curiosity might lead you to an online resource or to a bird expert, an ornithologist. Ornithologists also turn to reference resources including museum collections like that housed at the UA Museum of the North.
The bird collection at the museum consists of over 40,000 birds and aims to document avian diversity and serve as a resource for research and education. More than 85% of all bird species and subspecies known in Alaska are represented.
Graduate curatorial assistant at the museum, Caitlyn Oliver Brown, is a master’s student studying bird diversity in Alaska. Oliver Brown started her career in ornithology during her undergraduate studies where she was tasked with sorting and cataloging an entire storage room filled with bird specimens. Her job was to go through every specimen and tag where their location was originally and ensure that the information was correct.
After this, Oliver Brown says, “I got really into birds and museums. At some point, I was holding birds that had been collected in the early 1900s. They were over 100 years old, and they had been in the collection longer than most people have been alive.”
Now, Oliver Brown is deeply involved in the process of bringing bird specimens into the state bird collection at the UAMN. On our tour of the lab, the first stop is a large freezer. Oliver Brown lifts the lid, showcasing a freezer that is stocked to the brim with bird specimens.
“We get a lot of salvaged birds … from all over Alaska. As long as they have a location and a date, we’ll take them.” Oliver Brown explains that there is a lot of information collected for each specimen.
“Once we pull out something that we want to prepare, we write everything down including the species, date, location, measurements, and any notes that might give further information.” Most specimens are preserved as tissue samples, two from each specimen, and at least one physical part. “We save a couple of different parts of the birds. We save the skins, a wing, and as much of the skeleton as we can.” Each tissue sample is saved in a different freezer to protect the sample in the event of one of the freezers failing.
Oliver Brown opens a large cabinet in the ornithology lab on the museum’s lower level and pulls out drawers containing prepared bird skin specimens dried and waiting to be cataloged and installed in the main collection. These specimens show the birds’ plumage and general body shape and size. Storage constraints are a consideration, but the museum aims to keep as much of each specimen as possible. Some have exceptionally striking feathers whether it be their fluffy plumes or vibrant colors.
Oliver Brown explains, “Chicks have those downy feathers that give them warmth. Depending on the bird, you can tell its age. For gulls, you can tell the age based on the coloration and wear of the feathers. Some people are really good at this. Sometimes they can look at their wings and their feathers and say ‘this one was about ready to molt, so it’s about a year old.’ Once you experience it enough it’s a lot easier to understand.”
Standing under the fluorescent lights in the lab, Oliver Brown quickly adds that these specimens only spend about a week out in the light. The goal is to have the specimen completely dried before it is stored in the collections range. “It’s mostly ultraviolet light that sucks out the color the fastest. The different kinds of colors disperse faster. Reds and pinks will go pretty quickly but browns and blacks will stay the longest. That’s based on the chemical composition of those feather colors.”
Oliver Brown walks down the hallway and scans her keycard into the collections range, a climate-controlled room in the museum where collections are held. The huge room is quiet. The immensity of the museum’s diverse collections is apparent passing through rows of compact mobile shelving towering up to twelve feet high. Bird specimens on the shelves range from the tropical Brown Booby to the worldly Bar-tailed Godwit. Of the Godwit, Oliver Brown exclaims “They make the longest journey without stopping of any species! They fly over 6,000 miles from the New Zealand area to Alaska in about 14 days.”
Oliver Brown’s ongoing research focuses on the Song Sparrows of Alaska. “They’re super diverse in their size, shape, and coloration.” There are five subspecies of song sparrow in the state ranging from Southeast Alaska all the way out to the end of the Aleutians at Attu Island. The song sparrow subspecies on Attu are nearly double the size of the Song Sparrows of Southeast Alaska. Because of the vast size differences between the subspecies in Alaska, there is a lot of interest in researching the evolution of these birds. There is also an interest in finding genes that might be undergoing positive selection.
Recently, the UAMN Ornithology Department has been transitioning to work with whole genomes, or all the genetic information in an organism. This will allow researchers to learn more about bird evolution and how different traits evolve. Oliver Brown’s research is contributing to finding out how evolution and the relationships between Song Sparrow populations are acting on certain traits.
There is no shortage of research to be done on birds in Alaska. This ongoing research contributes to a better understanding of Alaska’s bird diversity.
In April, family programs at the museum will be focused on feathers. Families will be able to explore specimens and objects in galleries and from the collections.
Early Explorers: Feathers on April 14 from 10 a.m. to noon is geared toward children 5 and under with their caregivers
Junior Curators: Feathers for children 6 and older (with adult) will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Family Day: Feathers is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22. All ages are invited to explore the fascinating world of feathers. Discover how feathers help birds adapt to their environments, investigate how people use feathers, create feather artwork, try an I Spy hunt in the galleries, and more. Kids 14 and under are free on Family Days. Presented by TOTE.
Maxine Laberge is the Communications Fellow with the University of Alaska Museum of the North.