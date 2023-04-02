Imagine walking down a trail on a wonderfully sunny afternoon and coming upon a cluster of feathers. Maybe you spot a bird resting on a branch up above and want to figure out what species it is. This scene is familiar to many hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Your curiosity might lead you to an online resource or to a bird expert, an ornithologist. Ornithologists also turn to reference resources including museum collections like that housed at the UA Museum of the North.

The bird collection at the museum consists of over 40,000 birds and aims to document avian diversity and serve as a resource for research and education. More than 85% of all bird species and subspecies known in Alaska are represented.

Maxine Laberge is the Communications Fellow with the University of Alaska Museum of the North.