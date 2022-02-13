Back in the mid-1970s, a bunch of Fairbanks boys were starting on a path toward hockey history. Thanks to the luck of the draw, there was a lot of athletic talent in the age group. When supplemented with hard work, parental support, good coaching and personal dedication, the result was a level of success previously unknown in the little town on the edge of the Last Frontier.
Back in that era, comp teams weren’t formed in the summer and then spent the entire season practicing and playing together. Instead, everyone played in what we would now call the “house” league. All of the best players in town were split up on the various teams in the league. Near the end of the season, coaches might select the 15 best players to play a few games against teams from Whitehorse or Anchorage. Some people think that this model might still be the best.
As years passed, youth hockey became more formal and competitive, both within Alaska and around the country. By the time this age group was in their early teens, they had coalesced into a formal comp team, as we know it today. Local legend Roger McKinnon took them under his wing and began to build a powerhouse.
Apparently, it was a match made in heaven. Roger saw the potential in this group, and the boys were prepared to do whatever their coach asked.
Ben Roth recalled, “We would practice three times per week. Practices were a combination of skill development and hard skating. Roger always scheduled us for 6 a.m. on Sunday at the Patty Center. It didn’t stop us from staying up late on Saturday night, but we knew that there were no excuses for not giving 100% effort.”
Joey Behling served as assistant coach. At the time, Behling was a stand-out defenseman for the Gold Kings. The Midget players looked up to both coaches.
“Joey was a great coach for us defensemen. He taught us to be sly, and how to protect ourselves. Willie Lundberg was Roger’s helper. Willie wasn’t a coach, but if Roger was late to practice, Willie would just skate us like dogs until Roger showed up. We hated that,” says Glen Weaver. In addition to the coaches pushing the team to improve, much of the motivation came from the players themselves. Bill Harrington explains, “We had a saying. I’m not sure who came up with this. Several teammates instilled this in me, The Harder You Work, The Luckier You Get. That year the whole team put 110% into every game.”
McKinnon saw the talent in this group and wanted to get the most out of it. He arranged scrimmages against the UAF Nanooks and Gold Kings. Curt Franklin remembers the challenge of playing against the older elite teams, “UAF was D-II at the time. Steve Moria had led the nation in scoring the previous year. There was no way to take the puck away from him. The Gold Kings were very smart and a couple guys were very fast. Scrimmaging against those teams made us better.”
Luther Brice adds, “We could frustrate them if we gave maximum effort and if the puck bounced our way, but they were so much bigger and stronger. They would just knock us down and then smile as they helped us up. They would show us how we could be better. If I was out of position and they would score, one of their players would tell me where I should have been. Just a simple comment like, ‘Stay in your lane.’”
Ben Roth shares his thoughts on the McKinnon approach, “Roger had won two national titles when he was a kid in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He knew what it took to succeed at that level. Looking back on it now, I realize that each practice and each game was his way of bringing us closer to that ultimate prize.”
The head coach didn’t utilize only practices in his attempts to build a stronger team. He took the boys to tournaments. Mark Winford remembers, “We were ‘Road Warriors’ that season. We travelled out of Fairbanks seven times. Most of those trips were outside of Alaska.” Some of the tourneys were seemingly way above their level. For example, the Max Tourney in Calgary showcased the best Midget teams in western Canada. “We played against guys who later went on to long successful careers in the NHL. We didn’t win those tourneys, but we learned a lot. We might lose by a big score and be demoralized, but it was Roger’s way of showing us that we had a long way to go,” says John Ayotte.
The players recognized McKinnon’s commitment toward them and look back fondly on their years under his tutelage. According to Bill Harrington, “Roger always had a way of making you think he was talking about you, even when he wasn’t! When you were giving 110%, he could get a little more.” Kevin Secor recalls another McKinnon speech pattern, “Whenever Roger would talk to us as a full team, he always prefaced his comments by saying, “OK gang, …” So, it would be, “OK gang, we’re gonna start this period on the power play” or “OK gang, this next drill will be …”
Ben Roth adds, “The thing I remember most about Roger was his ability to get a point across without saying anything. His mannerisms always said a lot. He was a man of few words, but for some reason you always knew he cared about you as a person/player and cared about our team. Roger was way ahead of his time in adapting the team’s style of play to the type of players available to him. We were not the most skilled team. Under Roger’s guidance, we relied on a physical style. We often simply intimidated other teams. Roger gave us confidence and we respected him.”
The Midget team was sponsored by the Gold Kings program. According to Gold King President John Rosie, that sponsorship didn’t entail a big financial cushion from the parent organization. However, it gave Roger freedom to make decisions his own way, which might not have been the case under an existing youth hockey group.
Back in the 1980s, skaters were allowed to play both comp and high school. That presented somewhat of a challenge for this group. “About two-thirds of us played for West Valley and the other third were at Lathrop. We were all competitive and that was apparent when the two teams met, but we remained friendly off the ice and when we got together for comp games and practices. Roger probably insisted on it,” according to Glen Weaver.
Our local boys were good, but in their early teens always seemed to run into a brick wall against Anchorage. They couldn’t get over or around that wall to qualify for the District tournament … until their second year as Bantams. That year, they defeated their arch-rivals from southern Alaska and qualified for the District tournament. “We lost in the championship game at the District tournament that year, but we learned that we could play at that level. We were determined to get better,” explains Luther Brice.
This brings us to the end of the fateful season of 1985-86. The Fairbanks boys again met Anchorage for the state title. The Interior squad dominated the three game series to qualify for the District tourney in Seattle. The long years of practice were finally paying off. “We were undefeated at Districts. It was an amazing feeling. At that point, we knew we were headed to Nationals. We practiced every day prior to leaving for the tournament. Roger didn’t have to push us now. We were motivated,” Ayotte remembers.
The Fairbanks boys did well during bracket play at the National tourney, finishing with a 3-1 record. However, somehow that wasn’t good enough to qualify for the cross-overs. “I think we left some unfinished business at Nationals, but it was an honor and a great achievement to get there,” says Glen Weaver.
Jim Tobin sums up the year this way, “Looking back, the things that stand out for me are all the friendships, the time and effort put in by our coaches, and the support from our parents. After coaching comp hockey and having my own kids play hockey, I have a whole new appreciation for what our coaches and parents did for us.”
These guys were 17-18 years old back in 1985-86. You can do the math. They’re in the mid-fifties now. What became of those young men? Of course, several of them left town for various reasons. Some went on to play high-level hockey at the Junior and/or college level. As the years passed, several found success in the business world. Many of them coached youth hockey, sharing the skills and the life lessons they learned from Roger, Joey and Willie. In the hockey world, that’s referred to as “giving back” to the sport.
The 1985-86 Gold King Midget “A” team will reunite in Fairbanks during the first weekend of Hockey Week, Feb. 18-20. Assistant Coach Behling will join them, but unfortunately Coach McKinnon is unable to participate. You are encouraged to shake their hands and applaud their accomplishments. The team will be honored during the Hall of Fame ceremony at the Dipper at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and during the Ice Dogs game later that night.
•••
Players on the team include John Ayotte, Chuck Brainerd, Luther Brice, Curt Franklin, Greg Fritze, Bill Harrington, Mike Harrington, Ricky Lord, Les Lundberg, Kevin Milles, Dave Olsen, Ben Roth, Kevin Secor, Keith Swarner, Jim Tobin, Glen Weaver, Dave Wilcox and Mark Winford, as well as head coach Roger McKinnon, assistant coach Joey Behling, and manager Willie Lundberg.