Editor’s note: This is the eighth and final column about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association, which has celebrated its 75th anniversary during the 2022-2023 season.

In this final column covering the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association, the spotlight will shine on you, the audience member, and the person who helped instill in you a sense of appreciation for the performing arts.

Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He serves on the Fairbanks Concert Association Board as a vice president and chair of the Artist Selection Committee.