Editor’s note: This is the eighth and final column about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association, which has celebrated its 75th anniversary during the 2022-2023 season.
In this final column covering the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association, the spotlight will shine on you, the audience member, and the person who helped instill in you a sense of appreciation for the performing arts.
Inside many FCA attendees is a child who was exposed at an early age to music, dance, drama, comedy, acrobatics, poetry and the spoken word. The same is true for the artist. When Pink Martini closes out FCA’s 75th anniversary season on Mother’s Day, next Sunday at 4 p.m. in Hering Auditorium, they will present a professional performance built on years of hard work and dedication, all rooted in a formative interaction with a teacher.
Band founder Thomas M. Lauderdale began piano lessons at age 6 with Patricia Garrison and later studied with Sylvia Killman, who continues to coach and mentor him. Frontwoman China Forbes was initially self-taught, receiving her musical instruction by listening to recordings of Donna Summer, Stevie Nicks and Joan Armatrading. Later in her career, while recovering from surgery to address a vocal cord issue, Forbes learned to sing again by seeking instruction from the Portland voice teacher Angela Niederloh.
FCA has a long history of cultivating young generations. Fairbanks-born opera sensation Vivica Genaux points to Fairbanks’ artistic richness and her attendance at many concerts in the mid-1980s as a source of inspiration and awe. FCA’s tradition of enriching children’s lives with the performing arts goes back to its very first season.
Seventy-five years ago, on Nov. 7, 1948, a 15-year-old local prodigy named Ken Benshoof attended FCA’s first concert at the Empress Theater. On stage were two rising stars — vocalist Carol Brice and her piano accompanist and brother, Jonathan. At the house reception afterwards hosted by FCA board member Helen Pratt, the aspiring young composer Benshoof was requested by Jonathan Brice to play one of his own piano compositions. Brice reciprocated with Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.”
Today, the 90-year-old Benshoof resides in Seattle, where he has forged a long and successful career as a composer, teacher and performer. A specialist in chamber repertoire, he has received many commissions over the years, most notably from the world-renowned Kronos Quartet. FCA is just the latest to commission a work from the former Fairbanksan in celebration of the arts organization’s diamond anniversary.
Benshoof attended high school in Fairbanks from 1945 to 1949. During those years, he was artistically active in the community. Some of his most meaningful musical memories of Fairbanks involve educators, especially his performing arts teacher, Estel Bunch Drake. Drake, who had arrived shortly after World War II from the Midwest, was the director of the band, orchestra, glee club and operetta at Old Main School at 800 Cushman Street. Benshoof took an immediate liking to her and singled her out as one of his greatest sources of musical inspiration. He described how he played (poorly) the 2nd violin in Drake’s “orchestra,” which in reality only consisted of a quartet of 1st and 2nd violins.
“It must have been terrible, but wonderful for me,” Benshoof quipped.
Drake gave him occasional lessons and in addition ran a music theory class, which helped him in the art of composition. Drake also inspired his creative side.
“She was a very supportive person, and I credit her support as very important to the history of my composing career,” Benshoof remarked. “She performed [with me] a piece I composed for violin and piano.”
That concert experience at the school stage was transformational for Benshoof, as it gave him the level of confidence to share a very personal composition with the world at large.
Drake did more than shape Benshoof’s musical abilities. She also got him involved in drama, which helped him in his efforts to compose for the theater. Under her tutelage, they worked together on several musicals, including Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Mikado” and Kurt Weill’s one-act folk-opera “Down in the Valley.” Taking the lead role in these projects, Benshoof never forgot the excitement of the effort.
Drake also served as a critical and supportive audience for Benshoof’s “barbershop quartet,” which included best friend Danny Boyd, who co-starred with him on the theatrical stage.
“She answered our late-in-the-day knock on her door when my barbershop quartet, having discovered madrigals, wanted (needed) to sing one for her,” Benshoof recalled. “I still have a clear visual memory of her standing in her open door, in a robe, smiling, while we performed.”
The last time Benshoof and Drake met, she was playing one of his compositions in a community orchestra in Bremerton, Washington.
Benshoof was a precocious teenager. When he entered high school, he was two years younger than most other students in his class. He had a strong independent streak growing up and seemed determined to go his own way. His recollections also reveal how humor and not taking oneself too seriously have served as important attitudes in his life and in his music. A sense of playfulness, lightheartedness and a flair for the popular are embodied in his compositions. His life in artistically rich Fairbanks marked a crucial crossroads from childhood into adulthood and the crystallization of a career path dedicated to the field of music.
With Benshoof so directly connected to FCA’s beginnings and the community’s historical past, his return to Fairbanks this week will help celebrate the 75th anniversary of Alaska’s longest-running arts organization in a most meaningful way. His commissioned work will make its premier during FCA’s 75th anniversary celebration May 14 at 6:30 p.m. (A small number of tickets are still available and must be purchased by Wednesday. Call 907-474-8081 for more information.)
“This is the kind of music I would want to write to celebrate my adventuresome youth, and to pay tribute to that wonderful, gently, powerful music teacher, Mrs. Estel Bunch Drake,” he said.
Benshoof’s relationship with the concert association and Fairbanks community, especially its teachers, is a living testament to the inspirational power of the performing arts. Come witness this power, nourished in the background by student-teacher bonds, on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Hering Auditorium. FCA’s presentation of Pink Martini is part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival, named for the late civic leader, arts patron and musician who created a foundation to promote jazz education.