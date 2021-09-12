Editor’s note: This is one of a series of columns exploring bowhead whales and the bowhead whale exhibit now on display at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
“Think like a whale,” Malik encouraged his frustrated fellow Iñupiat bowhead hunters of the California gray whale rescue crew. By mid-October 1988, Alaska’s oil industry and the National Guard, prodded by Greenpeace and publicly encouraged by President Ronald Reagan, had thrown two Sikorsky Skycrane helicopters, a giant, ice-crunching hover barge, a 5-ton ice punch, the world’s largest jet, the Archimedes Iñupiat Screw tractor and experts galore into Operation Breakthrough efforts to save the three gray whales Roy Ahmaogak had found trapped in early Beaufort Sea ice four miles southeast of Point Barrow. All failed.
Hired by the North Slope Borough, Malik and fellow hunters cut a series of chainsaw holes and led the two surviving gray whales across half of the five miles separating their original holes from open water. Now the whales had stopped. Whalers continued to cut chainsaw holes, but the whales refused to use them. Water circulators contributed by two Minnesotans kept the holes from refreezing.
The trail of holes passed over a shallow shoal. In the minds of humans, the water was deep enough for the grays to pass through.
“Think like a whale.”
As a child. Ralph Ahkivgak insisted his father let him “malik” — follow — whenever he hunted. “Malik” grew into a short man of slender build, but his knowledge of the sea, the ice, the currents, the animals — the bowhead foremost, was huge. His skill with the harpoon and courage demonstrated when he leapt atop the back of a bowhead and thrust his lance deep into its heart earned him a name of high respect: “Little Big Man.” In the week before Roy found the gray whales, Malik harpooned two bowheads for two crews, including Savik Crew, Savik’s son, Roy at the helm.
A man might ponder the gap between the shoal and the ice above and conclude there was space for a whale to swim through, Malik reasoned, but a whale could view the same gap as a deadly trap.
As always, the crew heeded Malik’s words. They cut a new series of holes around the shoal, the whales followed and were soon on the other side. About two miles away, a partially grounded pressure ridge loomed between the whales and freedom. In answer to a Greenpeace request through the Reagan administration, two Soviet icebreakers smashed their way through polar pack ice toward the ridge. Once inside the pressure ridge, the water would be too shallow for icebreakers. The whalers continued to cut.
Days later, the Soviets drew near. Reagan’s point man, Ron Morris of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), ordered everyone but the Iñupiat crew off the ice. They cut a “final” hole and gathered their gear. Morris ordered them off, too. Malik lingered, alone with the whales and one photographer.
The two whales swam up and down the length of the hole. Malik walked with them, talked with them, patted them.
Finally, Malik leaned out to pat his “final” goodbye. He mounted his snowmachine and left. The icebreakers moved in.