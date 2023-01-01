After recently celebrating the winter solstice, enjoying the holidays with friends and family, and celebrating the new year, it’s now time to settle into January and all the wonders of winter in Alaska. If you would like to change up the snowy scenery for a little bit of greenery, we invite you to the new exhibit at UA Museum of the North, Crossroads of Beringia, opening on Jan. 28.

It’s often on colder days here in Fairbanks when the temperature drops to negative temperatures that we begin to wonder how plants, animals, and humans have lived in the Arctic and Subarctic for so long. Long before you could autostart your car or pick up food from the grocery store, how did everyday life operate in the Arctic? Studying the plants of Beringia can help us understand these questions.

Maxine Laberge is a Communications Fellow with theUniversity of Alaska Museum of the North.