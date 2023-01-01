After recently celebrating the winter solstice, enjoying the holidays with friends and family, and celebrating the new year, it’s now time to settle into January and all the wonders of winter in Alaska. If you would like to change up the snowy scenery for a little bit of greenery, we invite you to the new exhibit at UA Museum of the North, Crossroads of Beringia, opening on Jan. 28.
It’s often on colder days here in Fairbanks when the temperature drops to negative temperatures that we begin to wonder how plants, animals, and humans have lived in the Arctic and Subarctic for so long. Long before you could autostart your car or pick up food from the grocery store, how did everyday life operate in the Arctic? Studying the plants of Beringia can help us understand these questions.
The botany exhibit arises from collaborative efforts between the Herbarium at UAMN and the exhibits department. Steffi Ickert-Bond, curator of the Herbarium (ALA) and professor of botany in the Department of Biology & Wildlife at UAF, has led the work to bring the objects, stories, and scientific research to the exhibit.
“It was really important to me to bring out the interdisciplinary nature of botany and my research in this exhibit,” Ickert-Bond says. “Furthermore, I wanted to show off the beauty of some of the more than 280,000 specimens that are preserved in the herbarium.
“These pressed plants offer students, researchers, and the public a visually appealing opportunity to learn more about our native and cultivated plants.”
Beringia is the scientific term for what is commonly known as the Bering Land Bridge. It is the high-latitude, subcontinental region that once bridged the northern Pacific Ocean between North America and Eurasia.
In modern times, Beringia is partially submerged under the Pacific and Arctic Oceans but remains above water in Russia, Alaska, and parts of northern Canada.
It plays a key role in understanding how patterns of modern plants and animals have emerged and how the Arctic is a vital ecological system.
The herbarium collections at UAMN have been aiding taxonomists to describe new species and helping researchers understand how plants were distributed across continents. This work helps us understand the relationships between plants, animals, and the land. They provide us with an opportunity to work towards solving problems such as food insecurity and searching for new medicines.
The exhibit will investigate the past, present, and future of the flora of the North through the eyes and adventures of herbarium researchers. It will also highlight some of the plant-human relationships that make the Arctic a unique place to call home, and expound on some of the challenges we face in regard to insect pests and plant diseases in Interior Alaska.
The exhibit will bring Beringia to life for guests at UAMN through specimens collected by numerous botanists over the last three centuries. Ickert-Bond explains that there will be a lot to look at, including fossilized sweet gum fruits, brightly colored monkey flowers, and branches with clusters of blueberries.
The exhibit will also include examples of pollinators and highly valued ethnobotanical objects such as devil’s club salves, ginseng, and styrax.
Ickert-Bond says, “Humans and plants have a complex relationship extending far back into our joint evolutionary history. Our deep relationship with, and understanding of, plants have enabled us to harness their nutritional, medicinal, and aesthetic benefits.” She explains that fieldwork and research rooted in botany are critical in understanding the future of the Arctic.
Director of Exhibits Roger Topp says, “one of the exhibit’s key takeaways is the importance of looking, not just by trained scientists, but by everyone who lives in and observes the landscape. It’s always changing.”
We are thrilled to be opening this new and exciting exhibit here at UAMN. As we move further into winter, we hope this exhibit will provide a much-needed dose of plants and flora for visitors, and maybe even get you excited to be picking berries and enjoying boreal forest flowers in the coming warmer months.
Ickert-Bond shares some parting words on what she hopes visitors will take away from their visit to Crossroads of Beringia: “Only through a better understanding of plants will we be able to develop new technologies and better products combating climate change, and build climate change resiliency in Alaska and across the globe.”
Maxine Laberge is a Communications Fellow with theUniversity of Alaska Museum of the North.