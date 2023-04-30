‘I believe that animals are sentient,” Aldona Jonaitis said. “They have their own vocabulary, and their own way of communicating with each other. We can’t understand their language, and they can’t understand our language. But there are some times when we can clearly interact.”
Using pastels, Jonaitis depicts animals in paintings that explore that interaction. “Sentience,” a collection of her pastel paintings, opens Friday at the Bear Gallery, where it will remain throughout May before moving to Hoarfrost Distilling in June.
“The show goes from birth to death, and happiness to being somber,” she said. “It’s projecting many of our emotions on them, but they are communicating something that we don’t understand.”
Painting was something Jonaitis took up after retiring, quickly finding her muse.
“I began doing portraits of dogs for my friends,” she recalled. “If I could make the dog look like their dog, and try to get some expression in their eyes, they would be pleased. It’s wonderful doing something that makes somebody else happy.”
Though new to pastels, Jonaitis isn’t new to Fairbanks. She’s best known for her tenures as director at the UAF Museum of the North, which she still considers to be “the best museum of its size and mission I’d ever seen.”
Born and raised in New York City, she drew animals as a child. Especially horses.
“I was horse crazy since I was eight and started riding,” she said.
By high school, though, she felt her talents were better suited to academic pursuits than art. Then, while attending Stony Brook University, she discovered her two loves could be combined by studying art history.
“I took a humanities course and realized I could spend my entire life looking at beautiful paintings.”
Jonaitis earned her PhD from Columbia University, focusing on Northwest Coast Native American art. It was the early 1970s, when Native rights activism was surging, and she wanted to support the movement by highlighting Indigenous art, a topic she since has written numerous books on.
Jonaitis was with the American Museum of Natural History when the director’s job opened up at the Museum of the North in the early 1990s. After visiting the museum and discovering Fairbanks, she knew where she belonged. Abandoning the city, she moved to Alaska, purchased a horse, married her husband Ken Severin, and directed the museum until retiring in 2007. By 2010 she was back as interim director, remaining until 2015 when she finally retired for good.
“I wanted to do something when I retired,” Jonaitis said, “and I’d always drawn and painted when I was a kid.” She decided to take a pastel class from Wasilla artist Nancy Angelini Crawford at the Summer Arts Festival, just to try it out. “I discovered the beauty of pastels. I loved the color, I loved the feel, I resonated with them.”
Having found her favored medium, she attended further workshops, took Crawford’s class three times, and experimented. “I did architecture and landscape and I tried some portraits, and I always came back to animals because they inspired me more than any other subject,” she said.
“I became obsessed with it,” Jonaitis said of painting. “I find when I’m making an artwork, I get so captivated. By the process, and by the playing around with the colors, and getting the forms right.”
Meanwhile, as another retirement project, Jonaitis and Severin purchased twenty acres high atop a ridge outside of Fairbanks and built a home and farm that is off the grid and almost exclusively solar powered. They have goats, chickens, geese, guinea hens, turkeys, and dogs. Her horse Finnegan, who she lost this past fall, was also a resident. Jonaitis painted them all.
Jonaitis seeks to capture an animal’s spirit and intelligence rather than attempt photorealism. “The most important aspect of any animal are the eyes,” she said. She looks at each animal and asks herself, “what can I do that makes this into an interesting artwork? It’s relatively easy to do artwork that looks like the being that you’re representing. It’s much harder to come up with something more inventive.”
One example is a painting titled “Annette,” a depiction of her favorite goat drawn from a photo where her sunlit face protrudes from a deeply shadowed background. “She seems to be very thoughtful,” Jonaitis explained. “She’s not looking at you. She’s thinking about something.” The intriguing photograph that inspired the painting, she said, “was especially compelling to me.”
Jonaitis added, “All of these pictures are from photographs, because you cannot get an animal to stand still. You just can’t.” Thanks to digital photography, she added, “I have pictures of baby goats. I have pictures of baby geese. Pictures of mothers and babies.”
Far more somber is a painting of her horse Finnegan at the time of his death, lying on his side, his back to the viewer. It was, for Jonaitis, a difficult but necessary piece to create. “My soul went into this painting.”
Despite her prominence, Jonaitis had to undergo the same process as anyone to get her work seen. She submitted three different portfolios to Bear Gallery, and while those didn’t lead to shows, she said the selection committee offered thoughtful feedback that helped her improve her art. “I thank those artists. They were anonymous, I don’t know who they are, but they were gentle and they were kind and they were encouraging, and they were right on in every one of their suggestions.”
She was chosen as an alternate at the Bear Gallery for 2023. Then, when the scheduled artist for May had to withdraw, she was offered the slot. Meanwhile Hoarfrost had already asked her to show there in June, leading to the two month run “Sentience” will unexpectedly enjoy.
For Jonaitis, her post-retirement career artist is one more step in a lifetime devoted to art. “The joy that I get from making art is even more pleasurable than doing scholarship,” she said. “And I love doing scholarship.”