‘I believe that animals are sentient,” Aldona Jonaitis said. “They have their own vocabulary, and their own way of communicating with each other. We can’t understand their language, and they can’t understand our language. But there are some times when we can clearly interact.”

Using pastels, Jonaitis depicts animals in paintings that explore that interaction. “Sentience,” a collection of her pastel paintings, opens Friday at the Bear Gallery, where it will remain throughout May before moving to Hoarfrost Distilling in June.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.