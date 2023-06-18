Polar Exposure

Even today, long after it has been reached many times, the North Pole beckons adventurers. An objective of explorers for centuries, setting foot atop our planet remains a formidable goal. And with the polar ice cap melting into a future of nonexistence (at least in summers), it’s likely that the days of human expeditions getting to the pole by traversing the ice are likely nearing an end.

British explorer Felicity Aston, who has logged countless weeks and months in polar excursions, recognizes this fact. It was one of the factors that led her to organize the Women’s Euro-Arabian North Pole Expedition, which brought a team of women from Europe and the Arab world together in a quest to reach north latitude 90 degrees while promoting and expanding cultural exchanges and demonstrating the physical abilities of women to accomplish such a goal. And she wanted to have a good adventure along the way.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.