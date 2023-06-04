It is a real treat to find a gardening book written with a sole focus on Interior Alaska. Better yet, this slim volume is all about herbs, which often are given short shrift in gardening books. Best of all, authors Virginia Damron and Marsha Munsell are locals, not newbies to this area or to herb gardening, so they have a proven record of knowing what they are talking about when it comes to herbs. What follows is a tour of what gems await you.
The book starts with a general introduction on where and how to grow herbs; that section ends with a very handy chart featuring thirty herbs. The list is alphabetical and there are nine pieces of information about each one: the common name; the Latin name (which demonstrated to me that I remember pretty much zero from four years of high school Latin); whether the herb is an annual, a biennial or a perennial; the recommended seed starting timeframe; how to propagate the herb (seed, cutting, layering or division, or more than one of those); whether an herb will overwinter outside (not many); if direct seeding will yield a crop before the snow flies; if the herb will reseed itself (why I love dill and chives); and the degree of difficulty in growing (why I hate lemon verbena and sweet Cicely). The chart alone makes the book worth owning.
Read on and you will find suggestions on what herbs pair well with vegetables or fruits, how to save herbs if you can’t eat them all before it frosts, and a number of recipes where herbs feature prominently. I can attest to the deliciousness of the Hungarian Mushroom and the Creamy Cauliflower with Gremolata (an Italian garnish made with parsley, garlic and lemon zest, and good in a lot more than this soup). I do have a suggestion for each soup, however. If you don’t want to add carbs or calories to the mushroom soup, leave out the flour. Instead, ladle out half of the soup and use an immersion blender on it to pulverize the mushrooms. Add it back to the rest of the soup and you will have a thickened soup that tastes even more mushroomy. The cauliflower soup will have more texture if you use the immersion blender sparingly, leaving chunks of cauliflower intact.
The next and largest segment of the book is dedicated to non-culinary uses of herbs, such as in oils, tinctures (extracts that you add to other things. Think vanilla extract), teas, infusions, salves and poultices. If you are unfamiliar with the last treatment, according to the dictionary a poultice is “a soft, moist mass of material, typically of plant material or flour, applied to the body to relieve soreness and inflammation and kept in place with a cloth.” (My grandmother made them with mustard, not the seeds, the condiment. Nightmares are born from a Granny chasing your cold-weakened body around, insisting on piling a hot mustard rag on your chest).
Pages 46-116 provide individual herb profiles, usually one page per herb but sometimes a few paragraphs more. There is a picture and rudimentary information on each one, but most of the information is about medicinal uses. The authors take care to explain that they are not medically trained but used the “library, websites, personal books and local expertise” as their sources. They also repeatedly note which uses are contra-indicated for the pregnant, and that it is best to use caution if you are on other prescribed medications.
This chapter is followed by more recipes for sundry items such as rosewater, kefir, kombucha and what are known as green cleaning items. The environmentally conscious formulas include not just herbs but common household products (such as baking soda) that can double as cleaning agents.
If it seems that the book is heavily weighted toward non-culinary uses, you would be correct. The authors have given many presentations over the years, and found audience members were especially interested in lotions, potions, and the medicinal aspects of herbs. This book is designed to answer those questions in depth, as well as to encourage everyone to see herbs as good for more than throwing various leaves into homemade spaghetti sauce. They have succeeded admirably.
You can find Adventures with Herbs in Interior Alaska at these locations in town: both Sunshine Health Foods locations, the Plant Kingdom Greenhouse and Nursery, Co-op Market Grocery & Deli, Holm Town Nursery, The Fudge Pot, Flower Pot Garden Center, Risse’s, and Alaska Feed Company, Most locations are selling the book for $12.95.