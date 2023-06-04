Adventures with Herbs

It is a real treat to find a gardening book written with a sole focus on Interior Alaska. Better yet, this slim volume is all about herbs, which often are given short shrift in gardening books. Best of all, authors Virginia Damron and Marsha Munsell are locals, not newbies to this area or to herb gardening, so they have a proven record of knowing what they are talking about when it comes to herbs. What follows is a tour of what gems await you.

The book starts with a general introduction on where and how to grow herbs; that section ends with a very handy chart featuring thirty herbs. The list is alphabetical and there are nine pieces of information about each one: the common name; the Latin name (which demonstrated to me that I remember pretty much zero from four years of high school Latin); whether the herb is an annual, a biennial or a perennial; the recommended seed starting timeframe; how to propagate the herb (seed, cutting, layering or division, or more than one of those); whether an herb will overwinter outside (not many); if direct seeding will yield a crop before the snow flies; if the herb will reseed itself (why I love dill and chives); and the degree of difficulty in growing (why I hate lemon verbena and sweet Cicely). The chart alone makes the book worth owning.